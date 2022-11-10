Senior religious Zionist rabbis Yuval Cherlow and David Stav, heads of the Tzohar rabbinic organization, wrote on Wednesday evening that there should be an investigation into the claim that Rabbi Zvi Thau sexually assaulted women and minors, a claim made by several women a few months ago.

The 84-year-old rabbi, co-founder and president of the Har Hamor yeshiva based in the Har Homa neighborhood of Jerusalem, is one of the most prominent rabbis in the more strict religious Zionist community. Thau is also the spiritual leader of the Noam faction of the Religious Zionist Party in the Knesset.

“We cannot remain silent when considerations of personal comfort and appearance cause the voice of these women not to be heard.” Rabbi David Stav

“For several weeks now, I have been agonizing over the question of whether it is right to publicly address the claims made by a number of women regarding serious sexual abuse by an important rabbi in religious Zionism,” Stav wrote.

“It is the duty of the police to investigate the complaints impartially; it seems that no one would disagree. There is also no one to dispute the presumption of innocence of the suspected rabbi and the need not to impose judgment without a trial.”

Stav wrote that he decided to be quiet until now because he didn't have enough information in order to address the matter. He disclosed that in the past few days, he “spoke with one of the complainants and she told me about the difficulties she is faced with, by various bodies, to which she turned in order to clarify her complaints.”

Rabbi David Stav speaks during the Tzohar Rabbis Organization conference at the Jerusalem Convention Center, on July 25, 2016. (credit: FLASH90)

Some of these organizations, according to the rabbi, are afraid to help her, he said, because they were afraid to relate to previous controversies – which Stav didn’t disclose.

The role of the rabbis is on the side of the oppressed

STAV STRESSED that he has “come to the conclusion” that he has “no choice” and “we cannot remain silent when considerations of personal comfort and appearance cause the voice of these women not to be heard.”

“The role of rabbis in all generations was to stand on the side of those who were attacked, injured or weak, against those in power,” Stav wrote.

He shared with his followers that the accusations of these women which he was exposed to, “through a conversation with one of the complainants and a photographic testimony of another complainant,” are “extremely serious.”

The Tzohar head stressed that “of course this is only one side and I have no tools to determine whether the claims are justified or not.” He concluded by stating that “only a vigorous investigation carried out by an orderly body will be able to create the necessary balance.”

Cherlow also wrote that “the case of Rabbi Thau must be clarified,” saying that “the women who claim to have been harmed have the right to make their voices heard and to demand first and foremost that their words be recognized.” He stressed that “Rabbi Thau is entitled to the purification of his name and to claim that things he did not do shouldn’t be alleged against him.”

Cherlow also said he met with the complainants. “Their words are very sharp and clear,” he said, agreeing with Stav that “I have no tools to know what really happened, since, like everyone else, I have not heard both sides.”

Allegations against Thau

IN AUGUST, a woman claimed on Facebook that Thau sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. Nechama Teena, a resident of the Kiryat Arba settlement, decided to expose her personal story, yet she explained that “there is currently no point in going into all the horror stories.”

Teena said she is a 38-year-old divorced woman and mother of five children. “It took me almost thirty years to be able to tell the truth,” she wrote adding that the publications of sexual assault and rape by rabbis and leaders, such as haredi author Chaim Walder, who committed suicide following allegations against him, and the harsh response of Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, have convinced her to share her personal story.

Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu attends to the funeral of Rabbi Elazar Mordechai Koenig in Safed on December 31, 2018. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

“I know how small the chances are that my voice will be heard, and yet, after so many years of silence, I choose to voice it,” Teena wrote.

She added a photo of Thau and said that he is the rabbi who assaulted her. “It is not yet the time to tell how and in what manner, but it is the time to say out loud: Rabbi Thau sexually assaulted me as a minor.”

Teena described that “when I tried to raise my voice, he threatened me; this is not yet the time and place to tell how.”

“I know how weak my voice is compared to the other voices; I know how many women on so many fronts are fighting and paying prices in the war for the truth – but this is my story, and this is my life, and it is the truth. Now is the time to hear it,” she said.

“This person, in the picture, who has so much power and countless people under him, hurt me, and I'm sure I'm not the only one,” Teena said, sharing in August that she passed a polygraph test, contacted the police and an article was filmed that was supposed to be published the day before, yet “due to the force that his man used, it has not yet been published.”

Most Israeli media outlets decided in August not to publish her post – mainly since they were persuaded by people close to Thau that she isn’t emotionally stable.

Other journalists thought that the fact that Teena just opened her Facebook profile a day earlier was suspicious. A week ago, Teena wrote on Facebook that she wanted to address “rabbis and public,” since she said that their “silence is thunderous.”

She invited rabbis and leaders of the religious community to meet with her - which is probably how Stav and Cherlow decided to change their mind and call for an investigation.