73-year-old mother, 51-year-old son found dead in Haifa apartment

A 51-year-old man and his 73-year-old mother were found dead in an apartment in Haifa on Monday, but Israel Police is not suspecting foul play.

It appears that the son, who took care of his ill mother, passed away and a few days later his mother passed as well, likely because no one could take care of her. No signs of violence or assault were found, according to police reports, and a criminal or intentional incident is being ruled out.

Welfare personnel was called to the scene and the apartment was broken into after the inhabitants did not respond. The medical team that arrived had no choice but to determine their death, according to N12.

The report about the two was received at the call center at 10:00 on Monday, according to MDA. "When we arrived at the building, the fire brigade and the police joined us and broke down the front door of the house. Inside the apartment, we saw the man and the woman who were unconscious and after examining them, they were pronounced dead," a senior medic at MDA, Giris Asfor, said.

The two were known to the welfare services in Haifa. Members of the welfare department came to visit their home last Wednesday, but when the tenants did not open the door, they left, according to Walla.

"Very sad, they were good people, living their lives. She moved here two years ago and was a quiet woman who didn't talk much. We would exchange greetings and nothing more," Neighbor Tanya, who lives in the apartment above, told Walla.

"The son was sick and she wasn't healthy either. Sometimes my husband would try to knock on the door of the apartment and they wouldn't answer. Maybe they were under the influence of medication."

A silent epidemtic

Since the beginning of 2021, 17 elderly people have been found lifeless in their homes in Haifa, according to Walla. Similar tragic cases are also discovered in other localities, but according to Zaka spokesman Moti Bokatsin, "in the city of Haifa it is a silent and painful epidemic."

Bokatsin and Haim Weingarten, the head of the Zaka General Assembly, appeal to the public, "if you have a neighbor who lives alone, don't wait for the terrible smell, check on the neighbors every day to save their lives."