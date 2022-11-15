The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
‘Gantz: US shouldn’t doubt Israel’s transparency on Abu Akleh probe’

The US observed and took part in the Israeli investigation and was exposed to its details, a source with knowledge of the matter pointed out.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2022 15:24
Shireen Abu Akleh (photo credit: AL JAZEERA)
Shireen Abu Akleh
(photo credit: AL JAZEERA)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz protested Washington casting doubt on the professionality and transparency of the IDF’s probe of the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh when he was informed of plans for an FBI investigation into the matter.

Gantz told American interlocutors that while he is not diminishing the tragedy of a journalist being killed on the job, Israel will not stand for the US calling into question the professionality and transparency of the Defense Ministry and the IDF.

At the same time, the US has yet to be transparent about its investigation plans, not giving Israel any details, multiple Israeli government sources said on Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry stands behind its refusal to cooperate with the inquiry regardless of what its parameters turn out to be. Israeli cooperation with an FBI probe is a non-starter, according to the source, because it is casting aspersions on the IDF by its existence.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz attends a Blue and White party meeting in the Knesset last month. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) Defense Minister Benny Gantz attends a Blue and White party meeting in the Knesset last month. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

When did Washington inform Israel about this plan?

Washington informed Jerusalem of the planned investigation days before it was made official, and did not include any details of the scope of the inquiry, such as what crime they’re investigating – murder or manslaughter – why it’s in their jurisdiction, who they plan to question and how they’ll gain access to them if Israel isn’t cooperating.

“I have delivered a message to US representatives that we stand by the IDF’s soldiers, and that we will not cooperate with an external investigation.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz

The US Department of Justice informed the Israeli Justice Ministry this week that it would be investigating the killing of the Al Jazeera journalist, who is a US citizen, in Jenin in May. An IDF probe concluded in September - delayed because the Palestinian Authority refused to hand over the bullet that killed Abu Akleh - that she was likely unintentionally shot by an Israeli soldier in an exchange of fire with Palestinian terrorists, but that there was no conclusive evidence. The PA and Abu Akleh's family, however, accused the IDF of killing her deliberately, and her family lobbied the US to open an investigation.

In a public statement, Gantz said that the investigation is “a serious mistake.”

“The IDF has conducted a professional, independent investigation, which was presented to American officials with whom the case details were shared,” Gantz stated. “I have delivered a message to US representatives that we stand by the IDF’s soldiers, and that we will not cooperate with an external investigation.”

The Abu Akleh family released a statement that they are "encouraged" by the opening of an investigation.

"We hope that the United States will use all of the investigative tools at its disposal to get answers about Shireen's killing and hold those who are responsible for this atrocity accountable," they stated.

US Rep. Rashida Tlaib tweeted that "the FBI opening an investigation is the first step towards real accountability for Shireen's assassination and it is long overdue. Unsurprisingly, the Israeli government is already refusing to cooperate... I urge the FBI and the Justice Department to take every step possible to ensure that this investigation is conducted in a transparent, credible, and unbiased manner."



