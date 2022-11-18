IDF Chief of Staff to visit US to discuss Iran threat

Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi will take off on Saturday for his second and final visit to the United States as IDF Chief of Staff, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

This is the latest in a string of efforts to strengthen security ties between the United States and Israel. Earlier in November, the commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Gen. Michael Kurilla made his fourth visit to Israel since January 2022.

Kohavi's itinerary

During his visit, Kohavi will be meeting with high-level US security officials to discuss security challenges in the Middle East, particularly the threat currently posed by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The visit is set to last five days, during which the Chief of Staff will also meet with the Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, CIA head William Burns and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and a number of other senior US military officials.

CENTCOM commander Michael Kurilla and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi visit Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, November 15, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Kohavi will also visit CENTCOM headquarters in Tampa, Florida where he will conduct a joint strategic situation assessment with Gen. Kurilla and other senior military officials.