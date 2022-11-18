The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
IDF Chief of Staff to visit US to discuss Iran threat

Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi will meet with senior officials in the US Department of Defense as well as US military officials to strategize on strengthening stability in the Middle East

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2022 12:45
US Central Command Chief Gen. Michael Kurilla is in Israel to meet with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and other senior military officials (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
US Central Command Chief Gen. Michael Kurilla is in Israel to meet with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and other senior military officials
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi will take off on Saturday for his second and final visit to the United States as IDF Chief of Staff, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. 

This is the latest in a string of efforts to strengthen security ties between the United States and Israel. Earlier in November, the commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Gen. Michael Kurilla made his fourth visit to Israel since January 2022.

Kohavi's itinerary 

During his visit, Kohavi will be meeting with high-level US security officials to discuss security challenges in the Middle East, particularly the threat currently posed by the Islamic Republic of Iran. 

The visit is set to last five days, during which the Chief of Staff will also meet with the Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, CIA head William Burns and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and a number of other senior US military officials. 

CENTCOM commander Michael Kurilla and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi visit Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, November 15, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) CENTCOM commander Michael Kurilla and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi visit Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, November 15, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Kohavi will also visit CENTCOM headquarters in Tampa, Florida where he will conduct a joint strategic situation assessment with Gen. Kurilla and other senior military officials. 



