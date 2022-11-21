Four at risk girls arrested for tying counselor to chair and robbing her

Four teenagers tied up and robbed their counselor and then escaped from the dorm they live in near Jerusalem on Sunday morning, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

The dorm's staff realized that the girls, aged 15-17, were gone after they heard screams coming from a bedroom and discovered the counselor tied to a chair and gagged.

The suspicion is that the girls lured the counselor into their room, overpowered her, tied her up and stole her phone and keys before escaping and locking the door on their way out.

Israel Police searches for the escaped girls

The incident was reported to the Moria Israel Police Station which immediately opened an investigation and began searching for the girls.

The rope and a t-shirt used by four girls to tie their counselor up before escaping their dorm. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Two of them were found in Rishon Lezion later on Sunday evening and were arrested. A few hours later, the remaining two showed up at the Moria police station with one of the girl's mothers and turned themselves in.

The four girls were residing at the dorm under a court order and are currently being investigated on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment, robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime and violation of a court order.

The girls are scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday for a hearing.