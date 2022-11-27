The Alberto hotel is a gem in Tel Aviv

In the city that never sleeps, Isrotel has opened up its latest boutique hotel in the heart of the White City, Alberto Tel Aviv.

The Alberto, located in a historic building from 1913 is located on one of the most vibrant streets of the city on the corner of Ahad Ha’Am and Nahalat Binyamin.

The hotel blends perfectly into the historic buildings that are being refurbished throughout the city, especially in the center of the White City’s conservation area where almost every second building has a story to tell about the city’s history.

The Alberto’s exterior preserves the outline of the original building that had been designed in the eclectic style and was redesigned by Feigin Architects with additional floors added in a new modern style. Michael Azoulai designed the interior of the hotel, with care placed on every last detail to make guests feel as if they were in 1920s urban Europe and not in the heart of the Middle East.

The hotel has a collection of urban contemporary art by young artists alongside famous ones. Among them is a street artist who painted on the walls of the rooms on the lower floors. In addition, there is a huge collection of drawings, small tapestries taken from Instagram photos, painterly light boxes by Ariela Wertheimer, street paintings by the artists Oren Marko and Bingsi, and spectacular collage photos taken from the Petah Tikva Museum.

THE ALBERTO, in the heart of Tel Aviv, is geared toward business tourists and couples. (credit: ASAF PINUCHUK/LIOR GRUNDMAN)

While Israel’s hotel industry, including Isrotel, suffered setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic the country has bounced back and is welcoming tourists from across the globe once again. The chain has expanded its reach in Tel Aviv, opening up five new hotels by 2024, including the urban-boutique Alberto hotel. Alberto, owned by the Gabso family and managed by the Isrotel chain, belongs to the Isrotel Design hotel group, and is the chain’s 23rd hotel.

But, unlike other Isrotel hotels like Royal Beach, the Alberto is not geared toward large groups or families, rather toward business tourists and couples from Israel who want to feel the hustle and bustle of the big city. Leave the kids at home, this is not a kid-friendly hotel, with children under 10 not allowed to stay as guests.

“Alberto Hotel combines the past with the present and provides a perfect urban vacation experience for Israeli guests and tourists”, says Lior Raviv, CEO of Isrotel hotel chain.

“Our fourth hotel in Tel Aviv continues the momentum of building hotels in the city, this time – in its beating heart, and the first that is not on the coastline. According to our development plans, five more hotels are planned in the city in the next five years”. Lior Raviv

The hotel, which opened in August, has 91 rooms, of five different styles including two suites and patio rooms on the lower floor. Rooms on floors 1-3 are located in the original preservation section of the building and contain historical elements. They were designed in a classic style with parquet flooring and high ceilings. Rooms on floors 4-5 are on new modern floors inspired by the urban Tel Aviv landscape that is in full view from the large windows and balconies.

While the rooms overlook the busy city, the windows, imported from Italy, are soundproof and block out all noise from the city below.

Each room is equipped with a balcony overlooking Nahalat Binyamin, free WIFI, a big-screen Smart TV, a rainforest shower-head and large beds which guests can fall into and might never get out of, they are so comfortable.

The rooms at Alberto are more reasonably priced than other hotels in the area with rates starting at NIS 770 ($224 USD) for the double room without a balcony and NIS 1625 ($474 USD) for the Alberto suite with a balcony per night during the week.

If you do choose to get out of bed, the hotel also boasts a spa (open for non-guests as well), a gym, meeting room and a rooftop pool and bar with a jaw-dropping view of Tel Aviv. The Alberto also serves a light breakfast in the neighboring Radler restaurant which at night is jam-packed with locals.

What can you do around the hotel?

Situated in the middle of Nahalat Binyamin which turns into a pedestrian-only street after 5p.m. and throughout the entire weekend, Alberto Hotel is steps away from the bustling Shuk HaCarmel, the iconic Rothschild Boulevard, and the magical neighborhoods of Neve Tzedek and the Yemenite Quarter.

A quick scooter or bike ride away guests can also explore Dizengoff Center, the Suzanne Dellal Dance Center, Levinsky market, the street art of the hip Florentine neighborhood. The hotel is also a short cab ride away to Hayarkon Park and a mere 10-minute walk from the city’s incredible beaches from where lovers can watch the stunning sunsets.

Tel Aviv is one of the globe’s most vibrant cities, with a unique and wonderful pulse. Guests of the Alberto will be in the center of it all.

The writer was a guest of the hotel.