Preparations have been completed for the start of the Middle East Ironman Championship, which started at dawn at Gai Beach, Tiberias on Friday.

This is the first time that the full distance competition of the international Ironman brand is held in the Middle East and 75 places will be awarded to the 2023 World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

The most challenging competition in the world is initiated by the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the businessman and philanthropist Sylvan Adams and the Comtech Group in collaboration with the Tiberias Municipality, the Jordan Valley Regional Council and the Triathlon Association.

Over 2,500 competitors, including over 800 from around the world, will jump into the Sea of ​​Galilee at dawn.

The Ironman competition consists of three parts: swimming, cycling and running. The triathlon is held non-stop when the participants have a limited time to finish each of the segments of the competition and a total time to finish the entire ordeal, therefore it challenges the limit of human ability, physically and mentally.

Proof of the peaceful fruits of the Abrahamic Accord agreements

"We are proud to host the Ironman Middle East Championship in Tiberias. Hosting the competition today with 2,500 participants including 800 from around the world including the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain is proof of the peaceful fruits of the Abrahamic Accord agreements," Sylvain Adams, Honorary President of the Ironman Israel Middle East Championship said.

"Each one of the competitors instantly becomes an ambassador for Israel in general and Tiberias in particular among his friends and family. We will continue to bring international events that show the beautiful face of Israel that strengthens its position in the world," Adams said.