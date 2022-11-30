The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Iran won’t be incoming IDF chief of staff’s biggest challenge - analysis

Halevi, who will replace Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, will have his work cut out for him maintaining ties between the IDF and Israel's political echelon.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2022 16:31
Major General Herzi Halevi, Commanding Officer of the IDF Southern Command speaks during the conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem on March 7, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Iran might pose the greatest external threat to the State of Israel, but the relations between the IDF and the political echelon is going to be the greatest challenge for incoming Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevi when he takes office in January.

Halevi, who will replace Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, will have his work cut out for him from the moment he sits behind his desk at the Kirya Military Headquarters in Tel Aviv.

He will, of course, have to deal with Iran and its proxies, as well as the ongoing Operation Break the Wave in the West Bank while making sure that Gaza remains “quiet.” 

In addition to all the well-known “regular” threats that a chief of staff must contend with, the complex problems that Halevi will have to handle will be on the internal front.

The Israeli political battle of the new IDF chief of staff

In addition to the erosion of public trust, the declining motivation of Israelis to serve and the ongoing struggle over IDF values, there are growing pressures by politicians, many of them set to handle key portfolios in the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu, who think that they can interfere in how the IDF handles itself and its troops.

The politicization of the IDF, as seen by the discourse surrounding the recent events in Hebron by Givati soldiers, is a dangerous slippery slope that can lead to a lack of legitimacy in the eyes of the international community- as if the international community already applauds actions by the IDF.

The incident in Hebron, where troops are seen physically and verbally assaulting left-wing activists, not only led politicians like Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir (who despite never serving a day in the military) to blast the army and Kohavi himself.

Ben-Gvir, who is set to become national security minister, is a known instigator with a fiery past known well to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) for his beliefs. But a high number of Israelis voted him into power, and Netanyahu will have to handle him.

Halevi, as chief of staff, will also need to deal with the fact that a large number of IDF soldiers voted for him and Religious Zionist Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich. 

One of the Givati soldiers involved in the incident in Hebron was filmed saying that “Ben-Gvir will create order here. You’ve lost it. All you do here is finished. I decide what the law is and you are acting against the law.”

“Ben-Gvir will create order here. You’ve lost it. All you do here is finished. I decide what the law is and you are acting against the law.”

Givati soldier in Hebron

He will need to make sure that no matter the political leaning of a soldier, nothing will interfere with how he acts while in uniform.

Halevi is no fool. He is smart, calculating and can handle situations where he may not be in complete agreement with others. But he is not one to shy away from fights. And he will fight for what is right for the Israel Defense Forces.

Netanyahu cannot let politicians in his coalition blast the only entity that truly keeps the country safe.

Because should the Likud leader let people like Ben-Gvir, Smotrich, Maoz and their supporters call the shots, any legitimacy left for the IDF in the international community will be thrown out of the window. Soldiers will feel as if they can get away with violence against Palestinians and their supporters, a gift for Palestinian supporters who will hand more and more cases to the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

But it is unlikely that Halevi will allow for such political meddling in the IDF. He will not let the IDF become a punching bag for politicians. It will be a fight that he will not give up on.



