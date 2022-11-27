Netanyahu to meet all six coalition party leaders on Sunday

The designated prime minister and Likud chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu will meet today (Sunday) with all six of the parties expected to make up the incoming coalition, Channel 12 reported on Sunday morning.

The six are Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri, Religious Zionist Party (RZP) chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) chairman MK Yizhak Goldknopf, Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and Noam chairman MK Avi Maoz.

The meetings come after the first coalition agreement was signed late Thursday night between the Likud and Otzma Yehudit, with Sunday marking the halfway point in the 28 days allotted to Netanyahu to form a government.

The agreement between the Likud and Otzma Yehudit was only on the jobs that each of the latter's members are to receive in the incoming government. These came in addition to agreements on fundamental right-wing issues that were announced on November 17, including the regulation of illegal West Bank outposts.

However, a final agreement that includes "budgets, substantive issues and fundamental guidelines" has yet to be signed, Otzma Yehudit and the Likud said in a joint statement on Friday.

Likud leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu with Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri, Religious Zionist party head MK Bezalel Smotrich and Party leaders at a swearing-in ceremony of the 25th Knesset, at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, November 15, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Coalition negotiations continue

Netanyahu is reportedly close to signing an agreement with Noam and Shas, but the negotiations with UTJ and RZP are reportedly further away. The meeting between Likud and UTJ is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., and a member of UTJ said to Ma'ariv that "Until now there has not been an advancement, we hope that the Likud will be more serious and return with answers."

UTJ's demands include the Construction and Housing Ministry, the Transportation Ministry, the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry, a deputy Education Ministry and to chair the Knesset Finance Committee, according to a source from the party.

Walla reported on Saturday evening that according to sources from Shas, Deri had made a final decision and will relinquish his demand for the finance ministry and instead serve as both interior and health minister in the new government. The report did not specify if this will be part of a rotation agreement with Smotrich or not.

Deri currently needs the approval of the Central Election Committee head High Court Justice Yizhak Amit to serve as a minister. Deri was sentenced in January to a 12-month suspended jail sentence for tax offenses as part of a plea bargain, and if Amit rules that these actions include moral turpitude, Deri cannot serve as a minister for seven years. Shas MK Yaakov Asher already put forward a proposal to change the law so that it only applies to actual, and not suspended, jail sentences.

Shas will likely also receive the Religious Affairs Ministry, the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry and the Ministry for the Development of the Periphery. The latter currently also includes the Development of the Negev and Galilee, but the ministry will be broken into two, with the Negev and Galilee portfolio going to Otzma Yehudit.

According to the agreement between Otzma Yehudit and the Likud, the former will also receive an expanded public security ministry, which is to be renamed the "National Security Ministry"; the Heritage Ministry, which will be split from the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry; a deputy economy minister; and chairmanship of both the Knesset's Public Security Committee and for half of the Knesset's term of the Special Committee for the Israeli Citizens' Fund.

According to KAN, Netanyahu's goal is to sign agreements with all of the parties except for Smotrich, in order to pressure the RZP leader to make concessions or face being blamed for the delayed negotiations.

The disagreements between Smotrich and Netanyahu are also delaying the Right's ability to control legislation in the Knesset, since Smotrich so far has not agreed to replace the Knesset speaker, a move which requires 61 votes.

Kan reported over the weekend that outgoing speaker MK Mickey Levy has not received a request yet to convene the Knesset plenum in order to choose a new speaker. Levy said that when he does receive such a request, he intends to take up to a week in order to actually hold the vote.