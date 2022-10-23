Israeli PM Lapid welcomes incoming IDF chief of staff

Prime Minister Yair Lapid welcomed newly-elected IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi in Sunday’s cabinet meeting.

Halevi “joins a long and select chain of courageous and thoughtful commanders who knew how to bring the IDF forward,” Lapid said, after his appointment was authorized last week.

“The central challenge has not changed: Our enemies do not want the State of Israel to exist, and we must be stronger, more sophisticated and more determined than they are, always and at any given moment,” the prime minister added.

Lapid highlighted the Iranian nuclear threat and the ongoing Operation Break the Wave to curb Palestinian terrorism coming from the West Bank.

“We have successes in all of these battles, but the battle never ends,” he stated. “We must not weaken our vigilance.”

In addition, Lapid said, it is of utmost importance for the IDF to stay moral and maintain democratic values.

Major General Herzi Halevi, Commanding Officer of the IDF Southern Command speaks during the conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem on March 7, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Referring to recent incidents in which Israelis attacked soldiers in Judea and Samaria last week, Lapid said that “whoever lifts a hand against an IDF soldier or commander will be punished to the full extent of the law. This violates our most basic values and their ability to defend the state. We have one army, the army of the people. We will not allow criminal militias in the State of Israel.”

Who is the new IDF chief of staff?

The 54-year-old Halevi was drafted in 1985 into the Paratroopers Brigade and later served in the elite Sayeret Matkal General Staff Reconnaissance Unit before starting to command it in 2001. He replaced the other candidate for the position of chief of staff. Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, as deputy chief of staff after serving as the head of Military Intelligence and the Southern Command.

Halevi was tapped by Defense Minister Benny Gantz as the 23rd chief of staff in September and approved last week.

Gantz said he welcomed the approval by the committee and that he would try to hold the vote during the upcoming cabinet meeting this Sunday. He added that Israel is “faced with various challenges” and that the “IDF needs stability” and “continuous force-building and continuous presence with vast experience.”

“I have no doubt that Maj.-Gen. Herzi Halevi will continue the processes led by Chief of Staff Kohavi and will continue to advance the readiness of the IDF and the defense capabilities of Israel,” Gantz said.