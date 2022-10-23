The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli PM Lapid welcomes incoming IDF chief of staff

Incoming IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi “joins a long and select chain of courageous and thoughtful commanders who knew how to bring the IDF forward,” Yair Lapid said.

By LAHAV HARKOV, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 23, 2022 11:39
Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a ceremony to welcome US President Joe Biden in Israel, at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2022 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a ceremony to welcome US President Joe Biden in Israel, at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2022
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid welcomed newly-elected IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi in Sunday’s cabinet meeting.

Halevi “joins a long and select chain of courageous and thoughtful commanders who knew how to bring the IDF forward,” Lapid said, after his appointment was authorized last week.

“The central challenge has not changed: Our enemies do not want the State of Israel to exist, and we must be stronger, more sophisticated and more determined than they are, always and at any given moment,” the prime minister added.

“The central challenge has not changed: Our enemies do not want the State of Israel to exist, and we must be stronger, more sophisticated and more determined than they are, always and at any given moment.”

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid

Lapid highlighted the Iranian nuclear threat and the ongoing Operation Break the Wave to curb Palestinian terrorism coming from the West Bank.

“We have successes in all of these battles, but the battle never ends,” he stated. “We must not weaken our vigilance.”

In addition, Lapid said, it is of utmost importance for the IDF to stay moral and maintain democratic values.

Major General Herzi Halevi, Commanding Officer of the IDF Southern Command speaks during the conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem on March 7, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Major General Herzi Halevi, Commanding Officer of the IDF Southern Command speaks during the conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem on March 7, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Referring to recent incidents in which Israelis attacked soldiers in Judea and Samaria last week, Lapid said that “whoever lifts a hand against an IDF soldier or commander will be punished to the full extent of the law. This violates our most basic values and their ability to defend the state. We have one army, the army of the people. We will not allow criminal militias in the State of Israel.”

Who is the new IDF chief of staff?

The 54-year-old Halevi was drafted in 1985 into the Paratroopers Brigade and later served in the elite Sayeret Matkal General Staff Reconnaissance Unit before starting to command it in 2001. He replaced the other candidate for the position of chief of staff. Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, as deputy chief of staff after serving as the head of Military Intelligence and the Southern Command.

Halevi was tapped by Defense Minister Benny Gantz as the 23rd chief of staff in September and approved last week.

Gantz said he welcomed the approval by the committee and that he would try to hold the vote during the upcoming cabinet meeting this Sunday. He added that Israel is “faced with various challenges” and that the “IDF needs stability” and “continuous force-building and continuous presence with vast experience.”

“I have no doubt that Maj.-Gen. Herzi Halevi will continue the processes led by Chief of Staff Kohavi and will continue to advance the readiness of the IDF and the defense capabilities of Israel,” Gantz said.



Tags Benny Gantz IDF Iran Yair Lapid Israeli Palestinian Conflict IDF Soldiers Herzl Halevi Army Operation Break the Wave
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

'I can say antisemitic s*** and Adidas cannot drop me' - Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020.
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by