Hackers can steal, impersonate IDF soldiers’ identities - comptroller

Israel's water, transportation, education sectors also at high risk of being hacked.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2022 16:02
Computer hacking (illustrative) (photo credit: REUTERS)
The IDF’s cyber protections for certain databases for personal identification and health information of its soldiers is significantly deficient and hackers could penetrate it in order to steal identities and impersonate IDF personnel, the State Comptroller's Report said on Tuesday.

The latest in a series of heavy attention that Matanyahu Englman has given to cyberdefense deficiencies during his term focuses on the IDF, as well as the transportation, water, education and business sectors.

The report said, “there are serious gaps in the cybersecurity defense of biometric IDF data.”

Further, it said regarding, “biometric data for dead soldiers, there is a risk that hackers could use such data to impersonate [IDF soldiers] and steal identities.”  

More specifically, Englman wrote that 95% of pictures of soldiers’ mouth cavities are contained in unsecure databases.

In addition, he said that hundreds of thousands of records of soldiers' fingerprints are currently held in hackable databases.

Next, the report said that the IDF has not updated its cyberdefense protocols for these databases in seven years.

Moreover, the IDF’s rules regarding privacy have not been updated since 1996 despite massive changes to the world in that area and in related technologies.

Overall, the thrust of the IDF section of the report was that while traditional hard cyber targets, like weapons systems and communications, may be better protected, the IDF’s databases with personal information have been neglected.

Israel's water sector vulnerable to hacks

Regarding the water sector, the report said that many water suppliers were given extremely low scores for their cyberdefense readiness.

In April 2020, Iran managed to hack a portion of Israel’s water sector and almost succeeded in releasing dangerous levels of chlorine into that portion of the country’s water supply.

Although the hack was only partially successful and blocked before a national disaster occurred, it set off a new level of attention to Israel’s “softer” cyber targets beyond the national security establishment.

The comptroller recommended on Tuesday that the government impose an obligation on water suppliers to meet certain cyberdefense standards.

Next, the report slammed 21 out of 35 transportation sector bodies for failing to work properly with cyber defense authorities.

The impact of this deficiency is exacerbated by the fact that six out of 30 cyber bodies are considered critical infrastructure for the country, breaking down into a byzantine maze of 28,000 smaller bodies.

In the education sector, the report said that key databases’ vulnerability to hacking could undermine the public’s faith in key exams relating to graduating high school and which are reviewed by universities.

This could also lead to cheating or otherwise abusing the exam process. 



