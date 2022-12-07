Israeli tourism industry needs to brace for post-Accords influx

MARRAKECH - Tourist movement in and out of Israel exploded with Abraham Accords and will only grow, but the industry needs to prepare in order to handle it correctly, Israir CEO Uri Sirkis told some 300 tourism industry heads at the annual conference of the Israel Association of Travel Agencies and Consultants (ITTAA) in Marrakech, Morocco, on Wednesday.

“This year, 19 million people came through Ben-Gurion Airport; 2023 is expected to see 24 million; in five years, it will be closer to 30 million. When that does happen, the Israeli companies, as they are right now, will not have the capacity to carry all of that. That vacuum will need to be filled by low-cost airlines. Herein lies the opportunity,” said Sirkis.

Sirkis spoke at a panel with a few other airline travel heads, including Adi Azoulay, the publisher of Passportnews, a global travel information site under the Passport MediaGroup, El Al CEO Dina Ben-Tal, Arkia CEO Gadi Tepper and Yoni Waxman, one of the owners of the Ophir Tours travel agency. The panel was moderated by Globes’ travel reporter Michal Raz Chaimovitz.

The Abraham Accords and Middle Eastern travel

The Abraham Accords “changed everything,” Sirkis said, noting an interesting element that adds a whole new level to travel factors: the weather. The Accords normalized ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on September 10, 2020, aided by the Americans.

Normalization with Bahrain shortly followed, then with Morocco and Sudan. From a climate perspective, these are places that are warm in the winter, affecting the whole dynamic of holiday travel destinations.

Emirates Airline Boeing 777-300ER planes are seen at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 15, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE/FILE PHOTO)

Sirkis said that the usual business patterns of the final quarter changed completely, effectively erasing the concept of seasons for these Israeli companies who could now fly to the UAE in December.

Ben-Tal added that for El Al it actually created more cooperation opportunities than it did competition. The company could now partner with other airlines and travel companies based in these countries that could offer the customer a completely new variety of world travel leisure options.

“It also opens the door to groups - the options are endless,” Bel Tal said, adding, jokingly, “now we are just waiting for Oman [to normalize ties].”

The Accords, Seminole in their own right, came in the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic, which based on stats from the World Tourism Organization, the United Nations body "responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism," according to its website, dropped 65% in February 2019 and reached the astounding low of 90% in March.

“Have we actually bounced back from COVID?” asked Raz Chaimovich.

Ben-Tal responded that though virtual platforms have certainly taken their place, “there is no replacement for face to face events. We are here to connect Israel to the world and the world to Israel.

Azoulay added that the classic portrayal of a travel agent is long dead, especially after COVID. “The travel agent standing and selling to passersby on Ben Yehuda [street], that’s gone. People are looking for something else now,” he explained.

The post-COVID customer wants to “know everything they need to know about the place they’re going, that’s where the agents come in. The agent that closes his office at 5 p.m., is gone. The ones that are constantly available for their customers, they are the ones that stay.”

Travellers wear protective face masks at Terminal 3, Ben Gurion International Airport, as Israel restricts air travel more, on August 05, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Chaimovitch asked, “You really think people are willing to pay for that kind of service?”

“I’m sure of it,” responded Azoulay.

Post-Accords, Israel has growing ties with the broader Arab world. For that to continue, “we need a set security policy,” said Tepper.

In his wishes for the steps to be taken by the new incoming Israeli government, he said, “We need to solve the security issue so that we could do that more, for the ones that stop over as well as for the ones who come to visit.”