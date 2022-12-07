MARRAKECH ‒ Three years into the Abraham Accords, ties could not be better between Israel and Morocco, yet “in order to sustain an airline route, the plane must be full of tourists, businessmen, passengers, in both directions,” Kobi Karni, Chairman of the Board of the Israel Association of Travel Agencies and Consultants (ITTAA) said at the organization’s annual conference on Tuesday.

Under the association are approximately 400 travel agencies and nearly 4,500 tourism consultants, all out of Israel. It has both legal and educational reach and goals oriented around advancing and expanding the industry.

Early Monday morning, some 300 Israelis boarded a chartered Royal Air Maroc flight from Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion Airport to Marrakech, all representatives of different wings and organizations in the travel and tourism industry. This year, due to its location, it was jointly hosted by the Moroccan National Tourism Office (ONMT), El Al and Royal Air Maroc.

It’s been three years since the seminal gathering at the White House lawn that became the signing of the Abraham Accords, establishing a new chapter in Israel’s place in the region. Momentum hasn’t slowed, it’s only gotten faster, and that is clearer than ever when it comes to commerce and tourism.

The fact that so many industry heads were able to gather in Morocco “is a strong statement that industry is alive,” Adel El Fakir, the Chief Executive Officer at the ONMT said at the opening gala dinner of the conference on Monday night.

Merchandise with the Morocco flag on sale ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup game against Spain, December 6, 2022. (credit: PR)

The first-ever conference of the ITTAA was hosted in Morocco 25 years ago. “I have never seen such energetic, happy faces in this room. Welcome to your second home, your second country,” he said. Fakir said on Tuesday that the goal is to increase by a third the number of Israeli tourists coming into Morocco - from 70,000 to 200,000.

In April, the ONMT launched its Kingdom of Light campaign to offer the world an accessible, colorful and inviting snapshot of Moroccan life, culture and heritage to bring travelers in.

“This is almost a family reunion between our people who share a unique, deep and centuries-old relationship,” said Fakir.

The relationship between the two states is “not only government to government, but people to people, business to business,” said Eyal David, Deputy Chief of Mission of Israel in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Strengthening ties through tourism

“Tourism often has great power, has more than once been ahead of politics, breaks barriers and prepares the ground for a strengthening of political ties,” said Karni.

International Air Services (IAS) is a company that was started 42 years ago as a supplier of information to travel agencies. Today, it is expanded far beyond that to three different websites ranging a number of tourism topics, including cruises.

The owners summarized the essence of tourism as follows: “You need to go far away and see beautiful things.”

The flourishing relations between Israel and Morocco are impressive for only two years of formal normalization, including cultural, business, diplomatic and security exchanges. David noted that Morocco is a place of coexistence and tolerance, which should only encourage this more.

Karni added: “We are aware that tourism does not work in one direction. Mutuality is a central plank of tourism and in order to sustain an airline route, the plane must be full of tourists, businessmen and other passengers in both directions.”

He summarized the crux of the industry: “Tourism is a bridge between peoples and between cultures, between faiths and sects of believers; you must believe in the added value to humanity, appreciating people for what they are in all parts of the world, their way of life, their customs and manners, and their spiritual world.”

Workers carry a flag in preparation for ''The Negev Summit'' to be hosted by Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Foreign Ministers of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt in Sde Boker, Israel, March 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The problem is that tourism on the flipside - Moroccans coming to Israel - is not nearly in the range. If economic growth is a two-way street, why does this happen and what can be done to fix it?

“It’s expensive and it isn’t really reciprocal," David told The Jerusalem Post.

Booking flights from Morocco to Israel

Why aren't Moroccans booking flights to Israel at the same rate as Israelis to Morocco?

"It’s very expensive to get to Israel. Prices started at 400-500 dollars, now they’ve tripled. And every time, I have been given different reasons for why it’s like that. There are four different airline companies (Royal Air Maroc, El Al, IsrAir and Arkia) involved here, there’s no reason there shouldn’t be some competition," David said.

The way he sees it, "The solution starts there. Let’s begin by having more affordable tickets. It all depends on what people have in their pockets.”

Travel is expensive and though it is essential in an existential sense of knowing the world and of wanderlust, it usually isn’t high up on the priority list. High prices make that task - undertaken by travel agents - even more difficult.

Tourism accounts for 60% of Morocco’s GDP, but it’s more than that - “it’s also a part of our way life,” said Fakir. There are currently five weekly flights between Tel Aviv and various Moroccan cities.

The people behind TravelList, a price comparison site framed it in the context of pre-vs-post pandemic prices.

A view of Djamaa Lafna square and its restaurants in Marrakesh's old city December 18, 2014. Picture taken December 18, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/YOUSSEF BOUDLAL)

Before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, people were ordering in advance (3-6 months). During COVID, the security in the flights, status of vacation destination, and ability to plan in advance completely disappeared.

“They got smarter,” said the representatives. The prices dropped for a second, “to show that they can drop” and then they went right back up.

"Tourism is based on reciprocity between states. However, even with strong ties in both tourism and culture, at the end of the day, planes can’t fly empty in one direction. As long as there is demand on one side - from Israel to Morocco - the flights will remain high," Karni told reporters.

"It’s a six-and-a-half-hour flight. Flight prices have no shelf life, they change in an instant. If they aren’t lowering them, it means they need to keep them where they are. And there’s a demand for these tickets, clearly. Look at how prices are rising in Israel in response to the demand,” he said.

Fakir added, “When COVID hit our industry, there were some doubts about its importance. But the pandemic showed us that it is a critical part of our world, we need to fly to connect with others. We know that now.”

"You see how serious we [the Moroccans] are about hospitality. I say share because we have the same ancestor: Abraham. hospitality is sacred. The act of welcoming a traveler, a stranger, for nothing other than being a human being is nothing short of an expression of goodwill," said Faisal Hassan, the MC of the event.

Israelis who travel to Morocco do so for a variety of reasons, but "Morocco is also a Muslim country that is not just Arab but made up of a number of ethnicities (Berber, Andalusian). It is diverse and that’s what’s so attractive and beautiful about it. It is a country with a steep history, thousands of years old, a royal family that is tolerant, respectful and welcoming," David told the Post.

JP: The question is, how do you flip it?

David had previously served as the deputy ambassador to Kenya, providing him with insight in the matter. “It’s easy to market Israel to the world; there’s only one Holy Land. For Christians it’s walking in the footsteps of Jesus. Al Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam - that’s huge.”

He added, “There are always forces that could disrupt what’s been built here - last time it was the Second Intifada - but at the end of the day, international relations are based on interests - for Israel and Morocco to be friendly - and those interests override everything else. This is something that crosses political borders. Israel and Morocco are a sure thing.”