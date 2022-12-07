Justice Ministry holds legal assistance conference for weaker sectors

The Justice Ministry on Wednesday held a conference highlighting 50 years of work by its legal assistance division for society’s weaker sectors.

Speaking at the conference, outgoing Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar quoted from the preamble to the law regarding providing legal assistance.

“The purpose of the law is to achieve justice. It is incumbent on us to give equal opportunities and the appropriate tools in order to make sure that there is full access to justice, even for those to whom fate has not been kind,” said Sa’ar.

He stated, “The primary job of the legal system is to protect those whose voice goes unheard, and this was the reason for founding the legal assistance division 50 years ago.”

Practically speaking, Sa’ar said this meant giving free legal advice and support to those who cannot afford to pay for such services, such that they will be able to enforce their rights in court.

He said there cannot be a situation where economically weaker sectors are oppressed and then get “stepped on” a second time by being unable to access the very justice system which could help balance the scales.

Expanding legal services

AN AVIV lawyer meets a Holocaust survivor for a consultation session. (credit: BENNY LAPID)

Next, the justice minister said that over the years, the legal assistance division has expanded from three small offices which served only economically disadvantaged sectors to having offices all over the country and expanding to also aiding individuals with special needs.

Some of these special categories include victims of the underground slave trade, family members of a person who was killed and victims who have been placed in mental or other institutions against their will.

He pressed for future governments to pass his proposed bill which would grant legal assistance to victims of sex crimes as early as the opening of a police probe.

This would be as opposed to the current situation where such victims only get full legal assistance at a much later stage in the case, sometimes only once their testimony becomes relevant at trial.

In addition, he warned that the legal assistance division must continue to assist all ethnic sectors of Israeli society, whereas sometimes minorities feel their suffering is invisible to authorities.

Legal Assistance Division Chief Nohi Politis said at the conference that his unit’s work was part of a broader struggle against discrimination, oppression and weaker groups being labeled with negative stereotypes.

Moreover, he said the “struggle is a long and Sisyphean one,” which can never be abandoned, invoking the Greek myth of Sisyphus who spends an eternity of futility trying to roll a rock up a hill without it falling down again, but who never gives up.

Despite that difficult image, he said that his unit’s struggle has “born fruit” and that the current reality of those efforts “far outweighs the original [more limited] vision] of what his unit could accomplish when it was started in the early 1970s.

As examples, he mentioned that his office has dealt with hundreds of thousands of cases relating to women, children and the elderly in different at-risk situations.

By way of comparison, he noted that his office dealt with 20,000 referrals in 2001 and had jumped to over 100,000 referrals in 2021.

In addition, he noted that his division helps Israel uphold its international law obligations since aspects of what his unit does to help weaker sectors are enshrined in global conventions which Israel has ratified.

“The primary job of the legal system is to protect those whose voice goes unheard, and this was the reason for founding the legal assistance division 50 years ago.” Justice Minister Gideon Saar

According to Politis, there are also other values which are important to the state which his division’s work promotes, such as transparency and general social welfare.

Together protecting these values helps maintain the public’s faith in state institutions, said Politis.

In certain family disputes, he said his unit provides special separate representation to some of the children in order to protect their interests where a dispute between parents could potentially push the value to the side.

Finally, he flagged that his division helps bankrupt persons navigate their insolvency process in a more stable and efficient way so they can make a quicker economic comeback into society.