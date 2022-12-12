The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Yair Netanyahu demands state pay for money he lost in libel suit

Yair Netanyahu requested through his lawyer that the state pay the damages awarded to him in his stead as part of the defamation suit of former Walla! editor Avi Alkalai.

By WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2022 03:11
Yair Netanyahu, son of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arrives for a court hearing in the defamation lawsuit filed by former MK Stav Shafir in Tel Aviv, on November 29, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Yair Netanyahu, son of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arrives for a court hearing in the defamation lawsuit filed by former MK Stav Shafir in Tel Aviv, on November 29, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Yair Netanyahu, the son of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday contacted the State Attorney's office through his lawyer, requesting that the state pay for the damages awarded to the plaintiff in the defamation suit he lost, in the amount of about NIS 400,000.

Attorney Amit Hadad, who represents Netanyahu, contacted the State Attorney's office regarding the defamation suit won by Avi Alkalai, the former editor of Walla!

Defamation suit against Yair Netanyahu

In 2019, Alkalai sued Yair Netanyahu after he shared on social media claims that Alkalai was a "plant of the Wexner Foundation" on the Walla! editorial board who aimed to harm his father, then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018. (credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018. (credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)

Hadad claimed that Yair Netanyahu's loss in the defamation suit was due to the negligence of a civil servant who did not forward the statement of claims to the Prime Minister's Residence. The prosecutor's office stated in response that "Yair Netanyahu's attorney contacted the State Attorney's office with a request to cover the amount of compensation that the court ruled against his client in the defamation lawsuit. In the court's decision, which was approved by the High Court of Justice, it was determined that the claim was served to him legally. In the coming days, the state's answer will be given to the applicant's attorney."



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Yair Netanyahu lawsuit Netanyahu family
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
3

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
4

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
5

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by