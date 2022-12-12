Yair Netanyahu demands state pay for money he lost in libel suit

Yair Netanyahu, the son of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday contacted the State Attorney's office through his lawyer, requesting that the state pay for the damages awarded to the plaintiff in the defamation suit he lost, in the amount of about NIS 400,000.

Attorney Amit Hadad, who represents Netanyahu, contacted the State Attorney's office regarding the defamation suit won by Avi Alkalai, the former editor of Walla!

Defamation suit against Yair Netanyahu

In 2019, Alkalai sued Yair Netanyahu after he shared on social media claims that Alkalai was a "plant of the Wexner Foundation" on the Walla! editorial board who aimed to harm his father, then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018. (credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)

Hadad claimed that Yair Netanyahu's loss in the defamation suit was due to the negligence of a civil servant who did not forward the statement of claims to the Prime Minister's Residence. The prosecutor's office stated in response that "Yair Netanyahu's attorney contacted the State Attorney's office with a request to cover the amount of compensation that the court ruled against his client in the defamation lawsuit. In the court's decision, which was approved by the High Court of Justice, it was determined that the claim was served to him legally. In the coming days, the state's answer will be given to the applicant's attorney."