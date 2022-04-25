Yair Netanyahu testifies in 'Crime Minister' defamation lawsuit

Yair Netanyahu appeared on Sunday at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court for an evidence hearing in a defamation lawsuit against him by the Crime Minister movement.

Netanyahu went up to the witness stand and was questioned by the lawyers of both parties.

Netanyahu is represented by Adv. Yossi Cohen, while the Crime Minister movement is represented by Adv. Gonen Ben Yitzhak.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

During his testimony, Netanyahu was asked by Adv. Ben Yitzhak whether he had ever lied, in response he replied: "Much less than you, that's for sure"

"I was present on the eve of the break-in in Balfour, my parents took me to a shelter, the security guards that were with us pulled out weapons because they were afraid they would lynch us, We were told they were left-wing protesters," Netanyahu said.

The defamation lawsuit is for the sum of five hundred thousand shekels, filed by the "Crime Minister" movement against Netanyahu.

The lawsuit is because of false and defamatory publications posted by Netanyahu Jr. on Twitter about the movement and its people, according to them.

According to the lawsuit, Netanyahu compared the members of the movement to Nazi militias, claimed that they were funded by foreign money and by a pedophile, Netanyahu called them violent lunatics with severe psychotic problems.