Man who impersonated Mossad agent, kidnapped woman arrested

The kidnapping victim’s husband called his wife, but the kidnapper identified himself as a Mossad agent and told him that he would never see his wife again.

By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2022 04:06
Israel Police squad car. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israel Police squad car.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli Police arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of impersonating a Mossad agent after kidnapping a woman and refusing to cooperate with authorities.

The victim’s husband called his wife in a panic, but a man who identified himself as a Mossad agent answered and told him that he would never see his wife again.

Police eventually got involved, calling the woman's phone again and having a conversation with the man, who identified himself as a Mossad man in a classified unit and refused to give his location. 

Police track the "Mossad" suspect down

After a conversation that lasted over an hour and a half between senior officers in the district and the suspect, the policemen managed to track the call into the heart of Palestinian territory

Policemen who arrived at the scene tried to arrest the suspect, but he refused to get out of the vehicle and began to confront the policemen.

View of the Eilat Police headquarters, in Southern Israel, April 21, 2022 (credit: NOAM REVKIN/FLASH90) View of the Eilat Police headquarters, in Southern Israel, April 21, 2022 (credit: NOAM REVKIN/FLASH90)

Police found knives and fake police badges at the scene of the crime. Following the investigation, the suspect needed medical treatment and was taken to a hospital. 

At the end of a hearing held at the Central Magistrate's Court in the absence of the suspect, it was decided to release the suspect under restrictive conditions and send him for a psychiatric examination.



