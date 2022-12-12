Mossad reveals how spy Eli Cohen was caught

The Mossad on Monday revealed decisively for the first time how its famous spy, Eli Cohen, was caught in 1965.

Mossad Director David Barnea disclosed the content of Cohen's last cable to the agency, on January 19, 1965, as well as that the cable was intercepted.

For decades, there has been a debate about whether Cohen, who gave the Mossad significant information about top Syrian officials and armaments from 1961-1965, was caught because his handlers pushed him too hard or he himself took too many risks.

Barnea said that releasing the last cable was part of an effort to make it clear that no one was "to blame," and that sometimes even the best of spies - and he rated Cohen a legend for his contributions to the organization - can be caught by persistent counterintelligence by an enemy.

Who was Eli Cohen?

Cohen trained extensively and spent time in South America to build a deep cover story as a businessman with strong ties to Syria, and succeeded in befriending a variety of top Syrian officials.

Spy Eli Cohen's last cable to Israel (credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)

However, some Syrians were already suspicious of him after an internal coup in 1963 and Syria also received new technological tools for detecting spy transmissions from the USSR.

Despite Barnea's disclosure, some historians will continue to claim that Cohen wanted to stay in Israel in 1964 and was concerned about returning back to Syria for another period of time undercover - the time period in which he was eventually caught.

Barnea made the revelation at a ceremony opening a new museum named for Cohen in Herzliya.