The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

WATCH: Police releases video of woman injured during haredi riots

A new video shows the garbage can that during a riot in Jerusalem seriously injured a passerby, who is still in the hospital in serious condition.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 18, 2022 17:28
Israel Police officers survey the damage after heavy rioting from ultra-Orthodox protesters in central Jerusalem, December 15, 2022. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)
Israel Police officers survey the damage after heavy rioting from ultra-Orthodox protesters in central Jerusalem, December 15, 2022.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

A new video came to light on Sunday morning, showing the moment the garbage can which seriously injured a woman started to roll before catching fire during haredi (ultra-Orthodox) riots in Jerusalem.

Mirel Dzalovsky, the 40-year-old woman who was injured during the riots by extremist protestors, is still in serious condition, unconscious and intubated after she got hit by the rolling and burning garbage can that was pushed in her direction. 

She was hit on the head and was evacuated to the hospital for treatment, her condition initially being categorized as good, but later it worsened and is now recognized as serious but stable.

The reason for the protests

Dozens of protestors rioted on Thursday night and blocked roads in central Jerusalem, demonstrating against the arrest of a man suspected of burning a store that sold phones which in his eyes were "not kosher."

"Recently, and especially over the last few nights, we have witnessed violent extremists breaking the law, harming policemen and citizens in the Jerusalem city center and in Beit Shemesh," the Jerusalem District Police said. 

Overturned garbage can in haredi protest in Jerusalem, (Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit)

The protests are happening "against the backdrop of the arrest of a suspect for setting fire to a cell phone store at the beginning of the week," the statement continued. "These are violent and illegal disturbances, with no resemblance to a legal protest."

"This violence was directed at a bus, at police cars and police officers, and yesterday, also at a passerby who was seriously injured."

Violent protests - a regular occurrence?

Prime Minister Yair Lapid commented on the injury of the woman on his Twitter account: " I am sending wishes of a speedy recovery to the woman who was injured seriously yesterday during the riots by ultra-orthodox in Jerusalem yesterday. I am calling on the police to investigate quickly and to strictly punish the guilty."

Protests by ultra-Orthodox protestors have turned into riots on a few occasions during the last few years. Especially when an issue clashed with the ultra-Orthodox worldview, protests escalated quickly.

Examples include opposition to induction notices to the IDF or the light rail construction in Jerusalem over the last couple of years, where acts of vandalism caused tens of thousands of shekels in damage from tearing down fences, burning garbage bins and sabotaging infrastructure.



Tags Israel Police Jerusalem Ultra-Orthodox Yair Lapid protests violence haredi population in israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
3

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
4

Iran halts funds to Palestinian terror groups, sparking crisis - report

Palestinian Authority public servants wait to receive their salaries via an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a bank, in Tubas in the West Bank December 3, 2020.
5

Mossad reveals how spy Eli Cohen was caught by Syria

Israeli master spy Eli Cohen in Syria, wearing a watch recovered by the Mossad
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by