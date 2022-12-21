The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Yesh Din accuses IDF legal division of whitewashing alleged war crimes

IDF provides contrary data, calls NGO misleading.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2022 23:40

Updated: DECEMBER 21, 2022 23:41
‘WE AT Yesh Din believe that the moral and proper thing to do today is to continue to urge and remind the government and the people of Israel that the occupation must end – and that millions of people denied civil rights for decades must be allowed to exercise their natural rights,’ writes the autho (photo credit: REUTERS)
‘WE AT Yesh Din believe that the moral and proper thing to do today is to continue to urge and remind the government and the people of Israel that the occupation must end – and that millions of people denied civil rights for decades must be allowed to exercise their natural rights,’ writes the autho
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The NGO Yesh Din issued a report late Wednesday accusing the IDF legal division of serving as a whitewashing factory for avoiding war crimes allegations.

The IDF rejected the allegations, provided alternate data and called the report grossly misleading.

Yesh Din's report said it included data for the years 2017-2021 regarding law enforcement against IDF soldiers who harmed Palestinians in the West Bank. 

It said that the data showed that "the odds that a complaint concerning a soldier harming Palestinians will result in the filing of an indictment against the soldier is less than one percent and stands at only 0.87%."

Palestinian demonstrators protesting the arrest of tPalestinian militants clash with Palestinian security forces, in Nablus in the West Bank, September 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/FILE PHOTO) Palestinian demonstrators protesting the arrest of tPalestinian militants clash with Palestinian security forces, in Nablus in the West Bank, September 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/FILE PHOTO)
"Only 21.4% of all complaints filed resulted in the opening of a criminal investigation," without even getting to an indictment, said the NGO.
In those rare cases that soldiers are prosecuted for killing Palestinians, Yesh Din said that they routinely receive very lenient sentences.

Moreover, Yesh Din said that the army does not even investigate all of the cases in which Palestinian civilians are killed, contrary to its official investigation policy, which states that every case of killing that transpired under circumstances that were not of actual combat must be investigated.

Yesh Din said that "Israel uses the military law enforcement system as a cover-up mechanism which legitimizes crimes that are being committed against Palestinians by Israeli soldiers and commanders."

The IDF disputes Yesh Din's findings

The IDF said that Yesh Din's data was slanted and misleading, saying that it has filed 31 indictments against 36 soldiers from 2017-2022.

These indictments have been regarding a variety of allegations, from violating rules regarding weapons use, to violence against Palestinians, to harming Palestinians' property.

Regarding the lenient sentences allegation, the IDF said that most of the proceedings result in serving some jail time.

This may be the source of part of the dispute between Yesh Din and the IDF as the human rights group may be looking for life sentences or decades in jail whereas typical IDF sentences may be measured in days, weeks or close to a year in manslaughter cases.

The IDF said that it opens criminal probes whenever there is a potential criminal charge and that even where there is no such suspicion, it opens an operational inquiry.

Further, the IDF said that all of its legal standards are in line with the High Court of Justice's rulings.

This may also leave the sides in the conflict as the NGO often views the High Court as overly deferential to the IDF (just as Israel's political right views the High Court as too left-leaning.)

Finally, although IDF policy is to open criminal probes in most cases where Palestinians are killed, the sides often disagree about when self-defense principles in an ongoing military operation come into play to exempt the IDF from such a probe.

Yesh Din's report comes as there has been renewed global pressure on the International Criminal Court to make progress against Israelis relating to the conflict with the Palestinians.



Tags IDF Palestinians war crimes yesh din NGO Palestinian
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
2

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
3

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
4

Police officer who gave feces sandwich to homeless man fired for second time

Homeless people sleeping on the sidewalk.
5

Proof of biblical kings of Israel, Judah deciphered on Jerusalem rock inscriptions

Summary inscription 1 of King Hezekiah.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by