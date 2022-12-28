The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv University will not cooperate with bodies that adopt a policy of improper discrimination

The university referred to the public statements in recent days that call for the repeal of criminal prohibitions on racist statements or the idea of allowing service discrimination.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2022 15:49
Prof. Ariel Porat, President of Tel Aviv University (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Prof. Ariel Porat, President of Tel Aviv University
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

The president of Tel Aviv University, Prof. Ariel Porat, referred to the public statements in recent days that call for the repeal of criminal prohibitions on racist statements or the idea of allowing discrimination in the provision of services (including medical services), and announced that the university will not cooperate with entities that adopt a policy of improper discrimination.

In his letter to the students, Prof. Porat stated:

In the past few days, extremists have been voicing dangerous ideas that threaten to harm the delicate social fabric of our democracy even by their mere utterance. The absurdity is that the originators of these ideas seem to believe that they are entirely legitimate so long as they are supported by a majority in the Knesset. There is no greater distortion of the concept of democracy!

A few days ago, before we were informed of the idea to repeal the criminal prohibition of racist rhetoric, or to permit discrimination in providing services (including medical services), I spoke briefly at an event about the meaning of democracy and the most basic duty of a democratic regime – to protect the rights of its minority groups.

Similar to other institutions that have made such a declaration, Tel Aviv University will not cooperate with any bodies that adopt a policy of wrongful discrimination.



Tags Tel Aviv tel aviv university students discrimination
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
4

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by