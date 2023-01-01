An International Court of Justice advisory opinion on Israel’s control of and practices in the disputed territories may have limited formal consequences, but international law experts told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday that the opinion sought through a United Nations General Assembly Friday vote could have wide-ranging indirect ramifications.

87 states voted in favor of the request for the ICJ to render an opinion on the legal consequences of the “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied” by Israel and its practices in these territories.

“The ICJ is the principal judicial body of the United Nations,” the Israel Democracy Institute’s and Hebrew University Professor Yuval Shany explained, saying that it renders opinions for the UN so as to serve as a legal advisor. It provides legal opinions on the functions of UN organs as well as “legal situations that the UN has to confront.”

While not binding, ICJ opinions hold weight

While ICJ advisory opinions are non-legally binding, experts noted that the documents can have a broad impact on organizations and other legal proceedings.

UN ICJ voting chart. (credit: UN WEB TV/SCREENSHOT)

“The ICJ is requested from time to time to render these advisory opinions, and while they're not formally legally binding they are influential in the way UN organizations adjust their policies, so it does impact on the way that the UN operates and it does influence the legal considerations in member states,” said Shany.

International Legal Forum CEO and human rights attorney Arsen Ostrovsky, agreed that “Such opinions of the ICJ are non-binding on the parties involved. They are purely of an advisory nature,” but warned that “they do carry considerable moral weight and are regarded highly as a reference point by the legal community, as well as civil society and the United Nations.”

Shany noted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government would have to decide how to approach the ICJ opinion.

“There is always a question about what Israel should do, participate in the process or boycott.” said Shany. “If you don't make your case you may politicize the process but may face a more hostile decision.” He said that in the case of the 2004 advisory opinion on the security barrier, that Israel made a compromise between the two.

In response to the ICJ’s 2004 evaluation on the “Legal Consequences of the Construction of a Wall in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” the government submitted a statement challenging the “jurisdiction of the Court and the propriety of any response by it on the substance of the request,” but refused to address the legality of the fence.

According to Shany, the opinion could take between 1-2 years to formulate, and in that time, even if the new government doesn’t directly respond to the proceedings, statements made by ministers could influence the decisions. This legal specter could therefore impact the speech of Israeli ministers.

“Although the new process began prior to the new government, the statements made by the ministers will impact the deliberations,” said Shany. Talk of “exclusive rights of Jews over all the territory of Israel, while this may play very well to the home base, in the Hague proceedings could be damaging.”