Netanyahu: Iran deal still on the table, we'll do everything to stop it

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to wage an open and highly public campaign against any attempts to revive the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, which he said could still be revived.

"We will act powerfully and openly on the international front against the revival of the [Iranian] nuclear agreement," Netanyahu said Tuesday during his opening remarks at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

The Biden administration, which had initially sought to revive the deal in 2021, has made comments in recent months indicating that the issue was off the table.

The European Union's Josep Borrell, however, met last month on the Jordanian shores of the Dead Sea with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian about the possibility of renewing indirect talks to restore the deal, under which International sanctions against Iran were lifted in exchange for Tehran's agreement to curb its nuclear program.

"Unfortunately, contrary to the popular opinion that this dangerous nuclear agreement has been scrapped - despite the recent events in Iran — I think that this possibility has not yet been definitively removed from the [global] agenda, Netanyahu said.

European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021 (credit: REUTERS)

"Therefore, we will do everything to prevent the revival of this bad agreement that will lead to a nuclear Iran with international sponsorship," Netanyahu said.

The push for the deal revival has continued, he said, even though "world public opinion, which is now awake to the true face of Iran: the Iranian regime that kills innocent citizens in Iran and abroad."

Israel, under his leadership, Netanyahu said, "will work harder to prevent Iranian-military establishment in Syria and elsewhere."

Netanyahu also pledged to strengthen Israel's ties with Arab countries with whom it has diplomatic relations, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

He also pledged to normalize ties with "additional Arab countries in the region."