The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu: Iran deal still on the table, we'll do everything to stop it

The Biden administration, which had initially sought to revive the deal in 2021, has made comments in recent months indicating that the issue was off the table.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 13:08

Updated: JANUARY 3, 2023 13:14
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a government conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 3, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a government conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 3, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to wage an open and highly public campaign against any attempts to revive the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, which he said could still be revived.

"We will act powerfully and openly on the international front against the revival of the [Iranian] nuclear agreement," Netanyahu said Tuesday during his opening remarks at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

The Biden administration, which had initially sought to revive the deal in 2021, has made comments in recent months indicating that the issue was off the table.

The European Union's Josep Borrell, however, met last month on the Jordanian shores of the Dead Sea with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian about the possibility of renewing indirect talks to restore the deal, under which International sanctions against Iran were lifted in exchange for Tehran's agreement to curb its nuclear program.

"Unfortunately, contrary to the popular opinion that this dangerous nuclear agreement has been scrapped - despite the recent events in Iran — I think that this possibility has not yet been definitively removed from the [global] agenda, Netanyahu said.

European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021 (credit: REUTERS) European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021 (credit: REUTERS)

"Therefore, we will do everything to prevent the revival of this bad agreement that will lead to a nuclear Iran with international sponsorship," Netanyahu said.

The push for the deal revival has continued, he said, even though "world public opinion, which is now awake to the true face of Iran: the Iranian regime that kills innocent citizens in Iran and abroad."

Israel, under his leadership, Netanyahu said, "will work harder to prevent Iranian-military establishment in Syria and elsewhere."

Netanyahu also pledged to strengthen Israel's ties with Arab countries with whom it has diplomatic relations, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. 

He also pledged to normalize ties with "additional Arab countries in the region."



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Deal iran israel iran nuclear Iran Nuclear Deal
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by