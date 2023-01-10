The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel, Elbit expand flight training center for air force

The new training center will allow double the amount of flight training hours while reducing costs.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 10, 2023 10:27
Israel Air Force flight trianing. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Israel Air Force flight trianing.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The Defense Ministry signed an agreement on Tuesday with Elbit Systems to expand the Mission Training Center (MTC) at the "Hatzor" Air Force Base in the South containing flight training simulators for F15 and F16 aircrafts.

"The new training center, which will serve as infrastructure for future training platforms, will allow double the amount of flight training hours while reducing in-air flight costs," said a joint statement from the ministry and Elbit. "The center will also enable joint Ground and Air Force training in the future."

The deal's value is estimated at NIS 400 million plus about $80 million in aid funds.

The center is essential in ensuring operational capabilities

According to the statement, "the flight training center is essential in ensuring the fighter pilots' operational capabilities and provides advanced training and flight-simulating experience by incorporating cutting-edge display systems. These systems allow a wide range of flight simulations, including basic familiarization with the aircraft, emergency situations, preparation for operational scenarios and missions, and more."

"This center will significantly upgrade the scope of the Air Force's training capabilities while potentially absorbing future additional training platforms," said Defense Ministry Deputy Director-General and Head of the Directorate of Production and Procurement Avi Dadon. "In addition, the flight training center will yield multi-year savings amounting to hundreds of millions of shekels."

Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa (credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa (credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

IAF Chief of Air Staff, Brig. Gen. Eyal Grinboim stated that “the IAF continues to develop and strengthen its competence in the face of future challenges. As part of this effort, the fighter aircraft array’s Mission Training Center will be expanded. This will be done in order to strengthen the competence of the aircrew and the IAF as a whole, while also generating economic efficiency.”

"Armed forces around the world are reshaping their training capabilities while striving to improve combat readiness and efficiency."

General Manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace Yoram Shmuely

“Elbit Systems appreciates the strong partnership and the confidence of the IMoD and the IDF," said General Manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace Yoram Shmuely. "Armed forces around the world are reshaping their training capabilities while striving to improve combat readiness and efficiency."



Tags Israel IDF Israeli Air Force elbit training
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
3

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
4

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
5

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by