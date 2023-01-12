The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
German Jewish leader: Most Israelis are worried about their country

Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany wrote an op-ed condemning Israel's new government in Tagesspiegel.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JANUARY 12, 2023 12:59
Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany criticized the new Israeli government and mainly its right-wing leaders for creating “provocations” and promoting nationalistic ideals in an op-ed he wrote for the Tagesspiegel news site, where he stressed that he won’t give up on Israel and its people.

“I reject many things in the new Israeli government,” Schuster wrote, adding that “it will be necessary to continue to critically examine it and its work.” He shared that he is uncomfortable with “right-wing extremists with criminal records [that have a seat] in the cabinet” or “making changes in the law so that corrupt politicians can become ministers.” He said that this situation causes “a low point in Israeli political history.”

Schuster added that “the swearing-in of this right-wing religious government must have been a queasy moment for many Likud MKs as well” and that “it is important to state clearly what violates Israel's traditional liberal values. Modern Israel emerged as a counter-model to inhumanity and injustice.” Yet he added that the solidarity of German Jewry “belongs to the country and its people even in these times.”

“There must be no ‘knee-jerk’ abandonment of Israel,” he stressed. “This includes that we do not fall into purely emotional evaluations, but keep to reason and moderation, as is customary in democratic states, even if individual positions and actions may fall from [our] own values.”

Schuster, who has been President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany since 2014, further stressed that “large sections of the Israeli population,” reject the course of the current Israeli government. “The majority of people are afraid and worried about their country,” he said. 

Netanyahu enters the Knesset on December 29 for the presentation of his new government. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Netanyahu enters the Knesset on December 29 for the presentation of his new government. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Schuster addresses Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount visit

Schuster also criticized National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, for his visit to Temple Mount last week. He said that Ben-Gvir’s visit was a “provocation,” however it “did not violate the current status quo of this site.” He explained that “Ben-Gvir is interested in a spike of escalation with the Hamas terrorist organization.”

Schuster explained to the German readers that there is now “a new test” for the state of “rule and law in Israel.” He wrote that the political situation in Israel “does not mean that a majority of Israelis are far-right or theocratic, rather it is a product of the impasse of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We should have the courage to address this,” Schuster stressed.  

Germany has between 100,000 to 200,000 Jews, a vast majority of them are former refugees from the Former Soviet Union. Thousands of Jews immigrated to Germany in 2022 as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian war. 



