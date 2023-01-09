The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
New Likud lawmaker says he 'prefers Jewish murderers to Arab killers'

The new Likud MK admitted he "prefers Jewish murderers to Arab ones" and further said that "in the Jewish state, I prefer Jews over disloyal Arabs."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 9, 2023 18:04
(L-R) Likud MK Hanoch Milwidsky and Hadash-Ta'al MK Ahmad Tibi (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
(L-R) Likud MK Hanoch Milwidsky and Hadash-Ta'al MK Ahmad Tibi
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Jewish murderers are preferable to Arab murderers, Likud MK Hanoch Milwidsky told Hadash-Ta'al MK Ahmad Tibi during a Knesset House Committee discussion on Monday morning.

The committee convened on Monday to discuss approval to fast-track legislation seeking to revoke the citizenship and residency of terrorists carrying blue IDs and who were paid by the Palestinian Authority as part of its infamous 'pay-for-slay' policy

The discussion got heated when Tibi said his faction opposes the bill and argued it would only be enforced in a racist manner and will apply only to Arab-Israeli citizens. "The subject of denaturalization is a selective issue that will only apply to Arabs," Tibi argued in the Knesset committee. 

Tibi worried denaturalization bills will be enforced unfairly

"Murder is more serious than receiving payment," Tibi further argued, "which is why I offer to additionally revoke the citizenship of the murderer of prime minister [Yitzhak Rabin]," Tibi said in reference to Yigal Amir. "Has someone in the Knesset even considered taking away his citizenship since Rabin's murder?

Tibi then lamented that Jews can "commit the most heinous crimes" without getting punished. In response, Milwidsky admitted that he "prefers Jewish murderers to Arab ones" and further said that "in the Jewish state, I prefer Jews over disloyal Arabs."

MK Ahmad Tibi reacts during a plenum session in the Knesset on November 21, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Ahmad Tibi reacts during a plenum session in the Knesset on November 21, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Following Milwidsky's comments, Tibi noted that his outburst "summarizes [the government's] tenure."

The Likud lawmaker's racist comments also prompted a quick response on Twitter from Labor MK Gilad Kariv, who on National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to "take the Baruch Goldstein framed picture out of the wardrobe and hand it over to Hanoch Milwidsky."

Mildwisky himself responded on Twitter, saying that Tibi's "comparison between Jewish murderers and Arab terrorists was one spin too many...We will not hesitate - all the tongue-cluckers can keep on clucking.

"This is how you fight terrorism!" he summarized.



