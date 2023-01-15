Prof. Ehud Gazit of Tel Aviv University was recently elected as a Fellow of the United States National Academy of Inventors (NIA). The appointment to the rank of NIA Fellow is the highest recognition given by the Academy, awarded to innovators whose inventions have had a decisive impact on quality of life, economic development, and social welfare.

The National Academy of Inventors counts over 4,000 members in about 250 different institutions around the world, who as of today hold over 58,000 registered patents. The National Academy of Inventors was established in 2010 to recognize and encourage inventions that are covered by US patents.

Prof. Ehud Gazit is a Full Professor at the Shmunis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research in the Wise Faculty of Life Sciences and the Department of Materials Science and Engineering in the Fleischman Faculty of Engineering at Tel Aviv University. In addition, he is incumbent of the Chair of the Biotechnology of Degenerative Diseases, a member of the university's Executive Committee, and the Founding Director of the Blavatnik Center for Drug Discovery. Prof. Gazit is one of the most prolific inventors in the Israeli academy, has been granted over a hundred patents, and oversaw the transfer of technologies to companies in Israel and around the world. Two drugs he developed are in human trials, many others are in model-based drug development, and a food supplement he co-developed is currently sold in the US.

Professor Gazit thanked the members of the NIA: "I would like to express my gratitude to the members of the Academy for selecting me for this honor. My research focuses on the interconnectedness of discovery, invention, and application, and I strongly believe that basic and groundbreaking science can and should be applied for the benefit of society. I am grateful for the recognition of our efforts in this regard. I would also like to thank my current and former students and colleagues for their innovative research, as well as the staff at ’Ramot‘ for translating our work into practical applications in industry.”

Prof. Gazit previously served as the university's Vice President for Research and Development, as Chairman of Ramot, Tel Aviv University's technology transfer company, and as the Chief Scientist of the Israeli Ministry of Science and Technology. Over the years, Prof. Gazit has won a series of prestigious awards in Israel and around the world, including the Kadar Family Award for Outstanding Research, the Landau Award for Arts and Sciences, and the Rappaport Prize for excellence in biomedical research. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry in the UK, a foreign member of the National Academy of Sciences in India, and a member of the European Molecular Biology Organization. He was recently appointed to the International Solvay Chair in Chemistry for 2023, the first Israeli to be appointed to this position previously held by 15 of the world's top scientists, including three Nobel Prize winners in chemistry.