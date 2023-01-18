The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Military Advocate General set to oppose efforts to give IDF soldiers immunity

In response to the advocate general's opposition, Ben-Gvir accused them of "intimidation."

By MATAN WASSERMAN/MAARIV
Published: JANUARY 18, 2023 04:58

Updated: JANUARY 18, 2023 04:59
IDF soldiers near the scene of a stabbing attack near Ariel that left 3 dead and 3 injured. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
IDF soldiers near the scene of a stabbing attack near Ariel that left 3 dead and 3 injured.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The Military Advocate General is set to oppose the plan of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to advance an immunity law for IDF soldiers and security forces, as part of the coalition agreements that were signed between the Likud and Otzma Yehudit last month, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

"Immunity from investigation will put soldiers at risk," officials in the Military Advocate General said, adding that if the IDF does not investigate, arrest warrants will be issued abroad for suspected soldiers.

What else is in the coalition agreement between Otzma Yehudit, Likud?

Some of the clauses signed between the Otzma Yehudit faction and the Likud faction as part of the coalition agreement from December include: A law that will establish a minimum sentence of three years in prison for agricultural crimes, a law that will establish a minimum sentence of three years in prison for collecting "protection" fees and an amendment to the "Dromi Law" that will have it apply on IDF bases as well.

Head of the Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai at a ceremony on the second night the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Old City, December 19, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Head of the Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai at a ceremony on the second night the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Old City, December 19, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Other clauses state that an immunity law for IDF soldiers and security forces will be legislated, the grandchild clause of the Return Law will be amended and measures will be implemented to deport infiltrators and migrants.

In response to the report, Ben-Gvir stated "There are judicial entities in the State of Israel that, in order to thwart the moves of an elected government, use the code name of the Hague Tribunal or international arrest warrants. History proves that every time Israel was determined to protect its soldiers, the entities abroad respected it. It's time for the Military Advocate General to stop intimidating us."



