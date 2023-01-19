The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel to fully reopen embassy in Kyiv, step up aid

Israel has sought to maintain relations with both countries even as it has condemned Russia's war on Ukraine and has provided humanitarian assistance. 

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 19, 2023 18:52

Updated: JANUARY 19, 2023 19:22
Investigators work a site of a residential building damaged during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Stari Bezradychi, in Kyiv region, Ukraine December 19, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
Investigators work a site of a residential building damaged during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Stari Bezradychi, in Kyiv region, Ukraine December 19, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Israel plans to fully reopen its embassy in Kyiv and to increase its humanitarian assistance to that war-torn country, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday after he spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. 

"I just spoke with my colleague Kuleba and informed him of the return of the Israeli Embassy to full activity in Kyiv within 60 days," Cohen tweeted.

"I just spoke with my colleague Kuleba and informed him of the return of the Israeli Embassy to full activity in Kyiv within 60 days."

Eli Cohen

It was the first conversation between the two men since Cohen took office earlier this month. He has already spoken with his Russian counterpart Sergi Lavrov.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also spoken with both the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, since his new government was sworn in late last month.

Israeli embassy moves from Kyiv to Lviv amid Russia-Ukraine tensions. (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY) Israeli embassy moves from Kyiv to Lviv amid Russia-Ukraine tensions. (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Israel walks tightrope amid Russia-Ukraine War

Israel has sought to maintain relations with both countries even as it has condemned Russia's war on Ukraine and has provided humanitarian assistance. 

Its embassy in Kyiv had ceased operating full-time when the war broke out last February, with staff members relocating to neighboring Poland for safety. Has restored a lot of its operations and will be fully operational within 60 days, Cohen said.

In addition, he tweeted, "I promised to continue the humanitarian aid with an emphasis on the restoration of energy infrastructure."

To date, Israel has provided Ukraine with some $30 million in humanitarian assistance, including medical supplies, generators and charging stations for phones.

Kuleba said that Cohen had "condemned Russian aggression against Ukraine" and "affirmed Israel's plans to step up humanitarian aid and assistance in other spheres."

The two men "discussed cooperation within international organizations" and "ways to counter shared security threats," Kubela said.

Cohen said he had asked Kubela for Ukraine to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror organization. To date, only the United States, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have done so. Cohen's request comes as Russia has used armed Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.

Israel has in the past promised to provide Ukraine with an early alert system to help it warns citizens of missiles and drones in a more targeted fashion, but the system has yet to be delivered.

Israel has also been under pressure from Ukraine to provide it with defensive weapons, such as an anti-missile and anti-drone system, but to date, the Jewish state has refused to do so.



Tags ukraine diplomacy Embassy move Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
4

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by