IDF find approx. NIS 1.5m worth of drugs in two drug busts

Israeli Defense Force soldiers in cooperation with the Israel Police stopped two drug smuggling operations - one on Tuesday and one the previous week - worth approximately NIS 1.5M altogether and arrested a total of seven suspects in the Paran Brigade area according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

IDF surveillance identified a number of suspects on Tuesday who tried to smuggle drugs into Israeli territory in the Paran Brigade area.

Soldiers rushed to the scene, and put a stop to the illegal activity, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. They seized and confiscated about 60 kg of drugs with an estimated value of about NIS 1m.

The four suspects who allegedly took part in the smuggling were caught as part of a joint operation between the IDF and the Israel Police.

Other recent smuggling incidents

In addition, IDF and Military Police soldiers thwarted another smuggling of about 30 kg of drugs with an estimated value of about 450,000 NIS last week.

Israeli security forces uncovered almost NIS 1m. worth of illegal drugs on Tuesday January 24, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The arrested suspects and the confiscated drugs were transferred to the Israel Police for further treatment.