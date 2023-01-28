Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to convene Israel's Security Cabinet on Saturday evening following the two Jerusalem terror attacks over the last 24 hours in Neve Yaakov and the City of David, Hebrew media reported on Saturday afternoon

The Prime Minister will bring a series of measures to the cabinet for discussion and approval as part of the response to the terror attacks, a senior Israeli official familiar with the matter told Walla News. According to the report, the cabinet will discuss loosening weapons license regulations to allow for more people to carry a gun and will also put forward a law to deport the families of terrorists.

Following the shooting at the Ateret Avraham synagogue in Neve Yaakov on Friday night, Netanyahu convened an emergency meeting over the phone, during which he said that "we need to act decisively and calmly. We call on people not to take the law into their own hands, we have the army and the police for that."

Israeli politicians respond to terror wave

Following the Friday night shooting in which seven people were killed, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid took to Twitter saying: "My heart breaks in these harsh times. I send my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and a quick recovery to the injured. Terrorism must not be allowed to rear its head anywhere. These threats must be dealt with harshly."

ערב שבת קשה וכואב. הלב נשבר מול המראות הקשים. טרור בבית כנסת, מחבל בן עוולה רוצח בדם קר. אני שולח תנחומים למשפחות שאיבדו את היקר להן מכל והחלמה לפצועים. כוחות הבטחון ניטרלו את המחבל וישימו ידם על כל מי שסייע לו. אסור לתת לטרור להרים ראש, יש לנהוג ביד קשה מול המפגעים ושולחיהם. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) January 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Ra'am chairman MK Mansour Abbas responded to the terror attack, saying he "condemns and rejects any terrorist attack in which innocent civilians are murdered.

"I am convinced that this action and others like it will distance the possibility of finding a solution to the conflict and realizing the vision of peace, mutual security, partnership and tolerance in the Holy Land," he added. "I urge everyone to exercise restraint and cooperate to find a way to calm the situation and to save the lives of many people."

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman wished for a speedy recovery of the wounded and said that his heart is with the families of the victims.

"The government must exact a heavy price from the perpetrators of the attack and those who sent them," he said.

Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli stressed that "terrorism must be fought hard and without compromise," and sent her condolences to the families of the victims.