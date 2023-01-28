The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Security Cabinet to discuss looser gun laws, deporting families of terrorists

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene the Security Cabinet on Saturday evening • Israel's politicians respond to deadly attacks

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 28, 2023 15:27
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visit the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023 (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visit the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to convene Israel's Security Cabinet on Saturday evening following the two Jerusalem terror attacks over the last 24 hours in Neve Yaakov and the City of David, Hebrew media reported on Saturday afternoon

The Prime Minister will bring a series of measures to the cabinet for discussion and approval as part of the response to the terror attacks, a senior Israeli official familiar with the matter told Walla News. According to the report, the cabinet will discuss loosening weapons license regulations to allow for more people to carry a gun and will also put forward a law to deport the families of terrorists. 

"I am convinced that this action and others like it will distance the possibility of finding a solution to the conflict and realizing the vision of peace, mutual security, partnership and tolerance in the Holy Land"

Raam chairman MK Mansour Abbas

Following the shooting at the Ateret Avraham synagogue in Neve Yaakov on Friday night, Netanyahu convened an emergency meeting over the phone, during which he said that "we need to act decisively and calmly. We call on people not to take the law into their own hands, we have the army and the police for that."

Israeli politicians respond to terror wave

Following the Friday night shooting in which seven people were killed, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid took to Twitter saying: "My heart breaks in these harsh times. I send my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and a quick recovery to the injured. Terrorism must not be allowed to rear its head anywhere. These threats must be dealt with harshly."

Meanwhile, Ra'am chairman MK Mansour Abbas responded to the terror attack, saying he "condemns and rejects any terrorist attack in which innocent civilians are murdered.

"I am convinced that this action and others like it will distance the possibility of finding a solution to the conflict and realizing the vision of peace, mutual security, partnership and tolerance in the Holy Land," he added. "I urge everyone to exercise restraint and cooperate to find a way to calm the situation and to save the lives of many people."

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman wished for a speedy recovery of the wounded and said that his heart is with the families of the victims.

"The government must exact a heavy price from the perpetrators of the attack and those who sent them," he said.

Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli stressed that "terrorism must be fought hard and without compromise," and sent her condolences to the families of the victims.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Terrorism jerusalem news Terror Attack shooting Terrorist
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by