Two injured in suspected terror attack at City of David site

Those injured include a 22-year-old man and a 45-year-old man - both in serious condition.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 28, 2023 10:53

Updated: JANUARY 28, 2023 11:24
A view of the City of David and Silwan (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A view of the City of David and Silwan
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Two people were reportedly injured at a suspected terror attack at the City of David archaeological site in Jerusalem in the second attack in Jerusalem in the past 24 hours.

The shooter opened fire on Ma'alot Street, near the entrance to the site. The shooter was then neutralized.

Police and Shin Bet forces arrived at the scene within a few minutes due to the heightened alertness of the police. Police are currently investigating the shooter's identity, and searches are underway in the area in an attempt to find out if he had any assistance, according to Maariv.

MDA paramedics have arrived onto the scene and began providing treatment to those injured.

The people injured in the incident

Those injured include a 22-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, both in serious condition with injuries to their upper bodies. The two were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, according to an MDA spokesperson. The two victims are reportedly father and son.

"We quickly arrived at the scene and saw the victims. They were fully conscious and suffered gunshot wounds to their upper bodies," said MDA paramedic Fadi Dekidak. "We quickly put him in an intensive care unit and evacuated them with life-saving medical treatment to Shaare Zedek Hospital."

The incident occurred the day after the terror attack at the synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in Jerusalem.

This is a developing story.



