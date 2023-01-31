Israel Police must update murder victims' families about case - Ben-Gvir

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has ordered the Israel Police to keep in touch with the families of murder victims and to keep them updated on how the case is progressing.

Until now, police were never required to update families about the cases, and many families have felt that law enforcement was just ignoring their cases entirely.

As a result, Ben-Gvir has instructed police to keep the families of the victims informed.

How will police update the families of murder victims?

These updates will focus on how the case is being handled, the progression of the investigation and whether the suspects were arrested. It will not focus on details surrounding the investigation itself.

"They deserve to know how the investigation of the murder of their loved ones is being handled." Itamar Ben-Gvir

"I have instructed the police to keep in touch with the families of murder victims, to visit their homes and keep them informed with how the investigation is progressing," Ben-Gvir said in a statement.

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai attend an Arrangements Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 14, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"They deserve to know how the investigation of the murder of their loved ones is being handled."

This comes amid Ben-Gvir's many planned changes to the police system in the country, following a campaign centered on restoring order to Israel.