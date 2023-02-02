Operation Break the Wave: 17 arrested in West Bank overnight

IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Border Police forces arrested 17 people across the West Bank overnight on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activity.

According to the IDF, during a proactive operation inside the city of Hebron, Israeli security forces identified a suspicious vehicle with four people inside who, after further inspection, were found to be in possession of an illegally acquired gun.

The four men were arrested and transferred for further questioning.

Activity in Nablus, Ramallah, Kalkilya and Jenin

At the same time, Israeli forces operating in the city of Nablus arrested two people wanted for terrorist involvement. During the arrest operation, suspects threw stones at the forces who responded with riot dispersal tactics.

Gunshots were heard in the surrounding area at the time of the arrests.

IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank during Operation Break the Wave, February 2, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

An additional eight people were arrested in the villages of Al Mughayyir and Kafr Malik near Ramallah, and three others were arrested in the village of Nur Shams near Tulkarm.

In addition, the IDF reported that during operational activity in the city of Kalkilya, stones were thrown at Israeli security forces, who responded with riot dispersal measures.

Overnight in Jenin, shots were fired in the direction of an IDF outpost. No casualties were sustained by Israeli forces, although the outpost itself sustained some structural damage.

All suspects have been transferred for further questioning.