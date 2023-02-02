The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Operation Break the Wave: 17 arrested in West Bank overnight

Shots were fired at an IDF outpost near Jenin • No injuries to Israeli forces

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2023 08:15
Operation Break the Wave: IDF forces operate throughout the West Bank on a rainy winter night, February 2, 2023. (VIDEO CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSONS UNIT)

IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Border Police forces arrested 17 people across the West Bank overnight on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activity.

According to the IDF, during a proactive operation inside the city of Hebron, Israeli security forces identified a suspicious vehicle with four people inside who, after further inspection, were found to be in possession of an illegally acquired gun. 

The four men were arrested and transferred for further questioning.

Activity in Nablus, Ramallah, Kalkilya and Jenin

At the same time, Israeli forces operating in the city of Nablus arrested two people wanted for terrorist involvement. During the arrest operation, suspects threw stones at the forces who responded with riot dispersal tactics. 

Gunshots were heard in the surrounding area at the time of the arrests.

IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank during Operation Break the Wave, February 2, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank during Operation Break the Wave, February 2, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

An additional eight people were arrested in the villages of Al Mughayyir and Kafr Malik near Ramallah, and three others were arrested in the village of Nur Shams near Tulkarm.

In addition, the IDF reported that during operational activity in the city of Kalkilya, stones were thrown at Israeli security forces, who responded with riot dispersal measures.

Overnight in Jenin, shots were fired in the direction of an IDF outpost. No casualties were sustained by Israeli forces, although the outpost itself sustained some structural damage.

All suspects have been transferred for further questioning.



Tags Border Police IDF Shin Bet Terrorism West Bank Operation Break the Wave
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

Drone attack on Iranian ammunition plant: What do we know so far?

Armoured personnel carriers take part in a military exercise in Isfahan, Iran, in this handout image obtained on September 8, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by