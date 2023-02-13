The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
PA warns Israeli cabinet decisions will lead to further tensions, escalations

The Security Cabinet has also decided to reinforce police units and expand security operations against inciters and supporters of terrorism in Jerusalem.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 07:23
SECURITY FORCES at the scene following the terror attack in the City of David, in eastern Jerusalem, last Saturday. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
SECURITY FORCES at the scene following the terror attack in the City of David, in eastern Jerusalem, last Saturday.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Israeli Security Cabinet’s decision to legalize nine settler outposts and beef up security measures in Jerusalem in response to the recent terror attacks will lead to further tension and escalation, the Palestinian Authority has warned.

On Sunday, the Security Cabinet also decided to connect dozens of other outposts to state infrastructure, including water and electricity. The Prime Minister’s Office said the planning and zoning committee of the Civil Administration, which approves new buildings in the settlements, will convene in the coming days to approve the construction of new housing units in the settlements.

Additionally, the Security Cabinet decided to reinforce police units and expand security operations against inciters and supporters of terrorism in Jerusalem.

What did the PA say about their decisions?

PA presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudaineh said the cabinet’s decisions are “condemned and rejected.”

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Beit Dajan, near the West Bank city of Nablus on December 10, 2021. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Beit Dajan, near the West Bank city of Nablus on December 10, 2021. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The decisions, he said, are “a challenge to the American and Arab efforts and a provocation to the Palestinian people.”

Abu Rudaineh warned that the decisions would lead to further tension and escalation. “Unilateral actions are rejected according to international resolutions and bilateral agreements,” he said. “All settlements are illegal and violate international law and the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.”

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh denounced the decisions as “a recipe for escalation” and said they pose a “threat to Palestinian existence.”

Shttayyeh urged the UN and US to intervene to stop unilateral actions that would undermine the two-state solution. He too said that all settlements are illegal.

PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh said the Palestinian leadership will examine ways to respond to the Israeli decisions.

“This is considered an open war on the Palestinian people and requires immediate international intervention and binding decisions that would force the occupation to stop its aggression and measures,” al-Sheikh said in a statement.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the decisions as a “dangerous escalation of the aggression and open war against the Palestinians and Jerusalem.” The ministry warned that the decisions would lead to an “explosion” and called on the US to intervene to stop Israel from implementing the decisions.



