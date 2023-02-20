The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel's youth joins protest against judicial reform

Thousands across Israel marched in protest of the judicial reform that was set to be voted on later in the day.

By WALLA!
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 12:44
Children and their parents march in Tel Aviv in protest of the judicial reform. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Among the thousands of protestors who went out to demonstrate against the judicial reform on Monday were many children who expressed concern about the reform's consequences on their future.

"There are laws that we don't agree with because they destroy the country and harm people, said nine-year-old Shay Goldman from Holon who attended the protest in Tel Aviv with his mother and older brother. "These are laws with which you can do bad things. I'm a little worried. I want to live in Israel when I grow up."

Who will take care of our rights?

Noa, aged 14 from Binyamina, attended the Tel Aviv protest with her five friends and from there, they continued to Jerusalem

"I went to a talk where a law professor spoke," she said. "I understood that the reform will harm the separation of authorities and democracy. No one will worry about my rights. The country will become a dictatorship. I want to tell the government that people care, and I want to grow up in a country where I can do anything and be taken care of."

The LGBTQ+ community is worried

Jay, aged 15, came to the protest from Givat Ada.

Protestors demonstrate against the judicial reform in Tel aviv, Monday, February 20. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Protestors demonstrate against the judicial reform in Tel aviv, Monday, February 20. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

"I'm scared of the future here, they want to take the power away from the High Court of Justice."

Jay

"I'm trans and gay," he said. "If they pass the [reform, I will be harmed. And of course, it's not stable for the country. It's inconceivable that criminals will have power. You cannot manage justice and politics together. I'm scared of the future here, they want to take the power away from the High Court of Justice."



