Lapid purposely bringing Israel to civil war, Smotrich accuses

Bezalel Smotrich: "I am telling you that the person who is to blame for preventing dialogue on the reform is one person, opposition leader Yair Lapid."

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 18:14
Yesh Atid head MK Yair Lapid speaks during a joint press conference of leaders of the opposition parties, in the Israeli Knesset, in Jerusalem, on February 13, 2023.
Yesh Atid head MK Yair Lapid speaks during a joint press conference of leaders of the opposition parties, in the Israeli Knesset, in Jerusalem, on February 13, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid is not interested in reaching compromise on the government's judicial reforms and instead is purposely leading the country to civil war, all because he was not willing to accept his loss in the November election, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said at a conference in Jerusalem on Sunday of municipal authorities from his Religious Zionist Party.

"I am telling you that the person who is to blame for preventing dialogue on the reform is one person, opposition leader Yair Lapid," Smotrich said.

Lapid was "intentionally sabotaging" any attempt at dialogue, he added, saying that he personally spoke to President Isaac Herzog and expressed his willingness to immediately begin dialogue, but Lapid had thwarted the initiative.

"Yair Lapid is not interested in broad national consensus. He is not interested in the good of the State of Israel. He is not interested in preventing a schism in the nation. Yair Lapid wants civil war in the country."

Bezalel Smotrich

"Yair Lapid is not interested in broad national consensus. He is not interested in the good of the State of Israel. He is not interested in preventing a schism in the nation. Yair Lapid wants civil war in the country," the finance minister said.

Smotrich mentioned that many officials from the financial sector were concerned that Israel's economy could be damaged as a result of the reform.  This, however, is not a concern that stems from the reform itself, but rather because of the "scare campaign" that Lapid was leading, he added.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich at a conference of the Religious Zionist Party, in Jerusalem, February 19, 2023.

"Yair Lapid cares only about Yair Lapid, and narrow and cheap interests are causing him to act in order to agitate and create divisions," said Smotrich.

Answering criticism directed at Israel's judicial reform

The speech appeared to be an attempt to answer some of the criticism directed at the reform ahead of a significant step forward on Monday – passing the reform's first two provisions, to give the government control over judicial appointments and to block the High Court of Justice from ruling on basic laws, in their first reading in the Knesset plenum on Monday.

President Isaac Herzog called last week on the government to freeze the legislative process before the first reading in order to begin dialogue. Smotrich reiterated in his speech that the coalition had no intention to stop – and the speech may also have been directed at preempting criticism over its refusal of the president's proposal.

The finance minister argued that the provision that would be passed on Monday were simply a codification of the obvious – that High Court judges could not strike down basic laws, since their own authority to give rulings stems from those basic laws; and that the judicial appointments should cease to be based on what he said were "political deals" and "political bribery."

He also mentioned the fact that the laws that will pass their first reading also contain a change to the Courts Law which will require judicial candidates to pass before a public hearing in the Knesset.

Smotrich concluded by calling on citizens of Israel to "rise above the propaganda and lies" and learn the details of the reform, which would "strengthen Israeli democracy and strengthen the courts who will deal with individual rights and justice on behalf of the citizens of Israel."

Leaders of the protests against Smotrich responded in a statement, "It seems that someone is in hysterics and losing his mind. Since Smotrich entered the Finance Ministry, money is fleeing the country, the economy is collapsing, he is missing meetings in order to deal with huts on hilltops. He is trying to incite and tear apart the people even more, instead of repealing the legislation and arriving at broad consensus. The hilltop youth is now trying to ignite not just the Ayalon [Highway], but the entire country."



