Will Palestinian Authority focus on illegal weapons in Jenin? - analysis

Reports this week indicate the Palestinian Authority is seeking to send security forces to “enforce law and order in Jenin,” according to a Palestinian official quoted by Khaled Abu Toameh.

Another report at Axios also noted that “the Palestinians agreed to start implementing the security plan put forward by the US security coordinator Lt. Gen. Michael Fenzel to restore Palestinian Authority control in the West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus.”

This is an important initiative and if it actually takes place, depending on how robust and long-term it becomes, it may be a key moment for the US backing of the Palestinian security forces. According to reports, this came about as part of wider discussion between the US, Israel, the Palestinians and the UN Security Council.

Gun violence

The status of the West Bank depends on the PA ability to deploy its forces to reduce gun violence and the rise of armed groups that have plagued the area for the last year.

A focus on illegal weapons and the illegal weapons trade in the West Bank is one key to stemming the violence. This likely requires more coordination with Israel and making this issue a priority on both sides.

PALESTINIAN GUNMEN from al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades hold a military parade in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, last week. Israel need not apologize for defending itself against Palestinian terrorist cells, says the writer. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The issue of illegal weapons fueling violence over the last year is clear. Young men with access to weapons, particularly M-16s, has become a main feature of the violence. This includes those who affiliate with Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Lion’s Den and also the gunmen that were targeted by an Israeli raid in Jericho.

The presence of so many armed groups, from different parts and factions of Palestinian movements, shows that the challenge to PA control is not just about one group. There is a rising generation of armed men, some linked to Hamas or PIJ and, some with parents in Fatah. This a generation separated from the Second Intifada, with only young memories of the last Palestinian parliamentary elections in 2006. They were kids when Hamas ejected Fatah from Gaza.

Israel has increasingly clashed with armed groups in the West Bank in the last year, making it one of the most deadly years in memory.

This means that a low level war has been taking place in the West Bank. The reasons for that conflict emerging are multifaceted. One aspect of it, is that Israel has preferred to focus on fighting PIJ for since the targeting of Baha Abu Al-Ata in Gaza in November 2019. That was Operation Black Belt. Those tensions also involved airstrikes in Syria, one of which targeted the home of PIJ deputy leader Akram al-Ajouri, which caused Russian condemnation.

Now, rising clashes with PIJ have become a normal feature of the violence in Jenin. This has led to harm to civilian life. The presence of large numbers of armed men and illegal weapons, is a key feature of the threat to security.

When The Jerusalem Post reported on this in late November, an IDF crack down had taken place on weapons smuggling. There was reportedly a 300 percent increase in the price of ammunition. An M-16, traded illegally, cost $30,000-$40,000. However, despite the cost of weaponry, Palestinian teenagers and young men were posing with weapons. Many of them posed with new rifle sights and other accessories, which would seem to indicate that the weapons trade was flourishing. Young men didn’t have a problem getting hold of the guns, and even though the guns supposedly cost far more than a year’s salary, teenagers could get them. Where and how they were obtaining them is unclear. However, the lack of Palestinian Authority Security Forces made the presence of the guns grow.

The PA forces don’t appear to have the same type of weapons or accessories for their rifles as the gunmen. This is a problem for any force hoping to secure Jenin, Nablus and other areas. The fact that even Jericho, a key area for the PA security forces, has become a place gunmen could hide out is a major challenge to the Ramallah-based PA authorities.

PA security forces have been trained for almost two decades with US support. In addition, the EU has supported the PA's police. If these forces can’t control the cities under the PA’s autonomous rule, then it poses grave questions about how they will respond to any further security challenges.

One has only to look at other examples of western-backed forces, such as the collapse of Kabul in 2020 or the failure of the Iraqi security forces in 2014, to see how stagnation of leadership and complacency can lead to chaos and ruin. The PA already faced this in Gaza in 2006. However in 2006, it was coming out of the Second Intifada, so the situation was different. Today the question is why the PA, after a decade and half of such robust western backing, cannot control key cities? And if it loses control of more cities, what will happen? Its aging leadership is also a challenge for continuity and stability.

The decision to have the PA try to secure Jenin or Nablus is important. But, if it is humiliated or if it cannot provide security, this will be a bad sign for the future.

In addition, there is the elephant in the room. If the PA cannot find a way to be the sole authority in terms of firearms, and have in place some kind of gun control, then illegal weapons will continue to pose a threat. Disarming armed groups, whether criminal gangs, terrorists, militias or others, is not easy.

Security coordination with Israel is necessary because arms are smuggled across borders, and Israel controls the borders, so making sure that no new weapons flow into the West Bank is key.

The PA doesn’t makes its own firearms and PA forces carry AK-47s, meaning the M-16s are not being taken from the PA, they are all coming from abroad. Some people claim these are just parts of M-16s being reassembled and that these are not whole weapons being smuggled. They are assembled and accessorized locally. Perhaps this is the case in some cases. However, having analyzed many of the photos and shown them to experts, some of these rifles have modern sights and slings and they do not all appear to be cobbled together. The serial numbers and manufacturer are listed on them; an authority wanting to trace them could do so.

The question is whether the attempt to secure Jenin and Nablus will be a symbolic gesture, or involve backroom deals with the gunmen to be less visible, or whether it will be a real confrontation with a desire to set a new course. Setting a new course would require a crackdown on the illegal weapons and gun violence. If teenagers and young men continue to have easy access to M-16s, and other firearms, then the violence and instability will likely return. If it does, it will be only a matter of time before more clashes occur.