Israel Police announce emergency preparedness drill - ‘Land in Upheaval’

Israel Police forces announced on Saturday that they will be conducting an emergency preparedness drill on Sunday, February 27, in conjunction with emergency and rescue services nationwide.

The drill, named "Land in Upheaval," will last for several days and end on March 1.

The exercise is part of a larger initiative by the Israel Police force to maintain competence and awareness of the various units' ability to transition quickly into an emergency situation. Specifically, the Israel Police force aims to be prepared for the upcoming spring season, during which tensions could rise as residents celebrate Ramadan, Passover and Israeli independence day.

The preparedness of various police units will be tested as they deal with extreme scenarios and respond to staged disasters. This will include dealing with anti-aircraft weapons, illegal activity and violent disturbances throughout the country.

Tensions between the police and the National Security Ministry

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai. (credit: LIAM FORBERG)

The drill also comes amid tensions between Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Ben-Gvir and Shabtai reportedly clashed earlier this month after Ben-Gvir demanded that police step up the pace of home demolitions in east Jerusalem.

Changes in the police force

There have also been several changes made and proposed to the Israel Police force in recent weeks.

The Israel Police force announced the formation of a new team to address threats of violence against elected officials earlier this week.

A bill was also proposed in Knesset earlier this month which would allow the police to use advanced biometric cameras in public spaces.

This is a governmental bill from the National Security Ministry that was approved for the first time last year by the Bennett-Lapid government and wasn't advanced because the Knesset went to elections.