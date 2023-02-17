The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ben-Gvir will fire police chief if he doesn't 'toe the line' - Otzma Yehudit MK

Ben-Gvir and Shabtai reportedly clashed earlier this week after Ben-Gvir demanded that police step up the pace of home demolitions in east Jerusalem.

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2023 09:32
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai. (photo credit: LIAM FORBERG)
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai.
(photo credit: LIAM FORBERG)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir could fire Kobi Shabtai from his position as Israel Police chief if he doesn't "toe the line," Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel admitted during a Friday morning interview given to KAN Reshset B.

"If [Shabtai] is not prepared to accept the new style, there might be no choice [but to fire him]," Fogel claimed, further arguing that the Israel Police commissioner "must act according to the policies laid out by the elected official."

Ben-Gvir and Shabtai reportedly clashed earlier this week after Ben-Gvir demanded that police step up the pace of home demolitions in east Jerusalem.

In the interview with KAN Reshset B, Fogel stressed that National Security Ministry officials do not wish to see the back of Shabtai, but they will "straighten him out" if needed.

"If he needs to be straightened to [toe the line], we will do that," Fogel said. "Seems perfectly fine to me."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at the scene of the deadly car-ramming attack near the Ramot junction, in Jerusalem on February 10, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at the scene of the deadly car-ramming attack near the Ramot junction, in Jerusalem on February 10, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Tensions between Ben-Gvir and Police chief Shabtai

Tensions between the two were made even more apparent when they were caught publicly arguing in the aftermath of a terrorist ramming attack near the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem, in which two children and a young man were killed.

Immediately following the attack, the national security minister announced his intention to implement a full lockdown on the Isawiya neighborhood, before admitting he was unable to due to legal questions surrounding such a decision. Later, Ben-Gvir instructed Shabtai and police to prepare for an impromptu "Operation Defensive Shield 2" in east Jerusalem

Shabtai, whose handling of the anti-judicial reform protest movement was also criticized by Ben-Gvir, reaffirmed that protest was a democratic right that needed to be approached with fairness and restraint while also taking public safety into account. “I fully support the decision-making of the commanders in the field, as long as they act in accordance with Israel Police procedures and according to the law,” he said in an open letter to police officers on Tuesday.

Fogel also hit out at the Israeli security cabinet, stating that "officials in the security cabinet are too similar to the former government" led by opposition head MK Yair Lapid. "There is no difference between the former prime and defense ministers and the incumbents."



Tags Israel East Jerusalem Israel Police Politics Otzma Yehudit Itamar Ben-Gvir Kobi Shabtai
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
5

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by