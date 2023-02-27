Settlers return to Evyatar, Ben-Gvir calls for gov't to legalize outpost

Settlers returned to the Evyatar outpost on Sunday night in response to the murder of Hillel Menachem Yaniv and Yagel Ya’acov Yaniv in a terrorist attack in Huwara earlier in the day.

Dozens of settlers arrived at the outpost with enough supplies to stay at the site for a long period and stated that they intend to stay at the outpost. While security forces attempted to evacuate the settlers overnight, as of Monday morning dozens of settlers were still present at the scene.

Otzma Yehudit head and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to approve the legalization of Evyatar on Monday morning.

Ben-Gvir arrived at the outpost on Monday afternoon with other members of his party, stressing in a statement that "the political answer to [terror] attack is to establish this settlement."

"I contacted the prime minister this morning and asked him to allow families to stay and regulate the settlement. In any case, we intend to regulate it and we agreed on this in the coalition agreements," added the minister.

Palestinians walk near cars burned in an attack by Israeli settlers following an incident where a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli settlers near Huwara in the West Bank, February 27, 2023. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Ben-Gvir additionally referred to the settler riots which swept Huwara overnight, calling on settlers not to take the law into their own hands. "The one who needs to deal with terrorism and deter it is the Israeli government and not citizens."

"It's time to stop the policy of acceptance," added Ben-Gvir. "The enemy on the other side understands the opposite of the message. The terrorists must be crushed, and it is time to return to the targeted assassinations and eliminate the leaders of the inciting terrorist organizations."

The Otzma Yehudit Party announced on Monday afternoon that it would not be present at a "40 signatures" debate taking place in the Knesset on Monday due to the attempts to evacuate Evyatar and the government's security policies.

Religious Zionist Party MK Zvi Sukkot, one of the founders of Evyatar, joined the settlers who returned to the outpost on Sunday night and spent the night at the site.

"The right response to terrorism is construction and settlement, that is what will deter the vile terrorists and that is how we should respond – including a full return to Evyatar today," said Sukkot.

At 5 p.m., settlers at the outpost will hold prayers and recite Psalms in memory of the Yaniv brothers.

"We have returned home to Evyatar and we are excited to see the public support, the thousands who do not stop coming to the place to support, help and rebuild the settlement," said Hadar Bar-Hai, a resident of Evyatar. "We are calling on the Israeli government – you promised? Keep your promise! We are waiting and calling on everyone who wants to help – to come to Evyatar! The land is very, very good!"

The evacuation of Evyatar and other West Bank settler outposts

It is as of yet unclear if the reestablished outpost will be evacuated. If it is, it will be the fourth evacuation of an outpost in the past month. Nine buildings in the Givat Ronen outpost, located near Nablus, are also under threat of demolition this week.

The settlers who established Evyatar originally evacuated the outpost in July 2021 as part of a compromise with the Israeli government under which then prime minister Naftali Bennett agreed to advance the legalization of the outpost. Since then, there has not been much progress concerning the arrangements of the deal.

Under the deal, the structures placed at the site at the time remained there and an army base was set up at the site. The Civil Administration conducted a survey of the land in the months after the deal was signed to establish which parts of land could be declared as state lands on which Evyatar could be established and found that about 60 dunams of the area could be declared as state lands, according to Ynet.

According to the arrangement, the settlers were meant to be allowed to establish a yeshiva at the site once the land was declared as state land and the government would move to legalize the outpost. Neither part of the deal came to fruition.