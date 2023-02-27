The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Settlers return to Evyatar, Ben-Gvir calls for gov't to legalize outpost

Israeli settlers returned to the Evyatar outpost following the terror attack that killed Hillel and Yagel Yaniv in Huwara.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 14:32
Religious Zionist Party MK Zvi Sukkot joins settlers to reestablish the Evyatar outpost, on February 27, 2023. (photo credit: Yanon Krakover)
Religious Zionist Party MK Zvi Sukkot joins settlers to reestablish the Evyatar outpost, on February 27, 2023.
(photo credit: Yanon Krakover)

Settlers returned to the Evyatar outpost on Sunday night in response to the murder of Hillel Menachem Yaniv and Yagel Ya’acov Yaniv in a terrorist attack in Huwara earlier in the day.

Dozens of settlers arrived at the outpost with enough supplies to stay at the site for a long period and stated that they intend to stay at the outpost. While security forces attempted to evacuate the settlers overnight, as of Monday morning dozens of settlers were still present at the scene.

Otzma Yehudit head and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to approve the legalization of Evyatar on Monday morning.

Ben-Gvir arrived at the outpost on Monday afternoon with other members of his party, stressing in a statement that "the political answer to [terror] attack is to establish this settlement."

"I contacted the prime minister this morning and asked him to allow families to stay and regulate the settlement. In any case, we intend to regulate it and we agreed on this in the coalition agreements," added the minister.

"I contacted the prime minister this morning and asked him to allow families to stay and regulate the settlement. In any case, we intend to regulate it and we agreed on this in the coalition agreements."

Itamar Ben-Gvir
Palestinians walk near cars burned in an attack by Israeli settlers following an incident where a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli settlers near Huwara in the West Bank, February 27, 2023. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) Palestinians walk near cars burned in an attack by Israeli settlers following an incident where a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli settlers near Huwara in the West Bank, February 27, 2023. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Ben-Gvir additionally referred to the settler riots which swept Huwara overnight, calling on settlers not to take the law into their own hands. "The one who needs to deal with terrorism and deter it is the Israeli government and not citizens."

"It's time to stop the policy of acceptance," added Ben-Gvir. "The enemy on the other side understands the opposite of the message. The terrorists must be crushed, and it is time to return to the targeted assassinations and eliminate the leaders of the inciting terrorist organizations."

The Otzma Yehudit Party announced on Monday afternoon that it would not be present at a "40 signatures" debate taking place in the Knesset on Monday due to the attempts to evacuate Evyatar and the government's security policies.

Religious Zionist Party MK Zvi Sukkot, one of the founders of Evyatar, joined the settlers who returned to the outpost on Sunday night and spent the night at the site.

"The right response to terrorism is construction and settlement, that is what will deter the vile terrorists and that is how we should respond – including a full return to Evyatar today," said Sukkot.

"The right response to terrorism is construction and settlement, that is what will deter the vile terrorists and that is how we should respond – including a full return to Evyatar today."

Zvi Sukkot

At 5 p.m., settlers at the outpost will hold prayers and recite Psalms in memory of the Yaniv brothers.

"We have returned home to Evyatar and we are excited to see the public support, the thousands who do not stop coming to the place to support, help and rebuild the settlement," said Hadar Bar-Hai, a resident of Evyatar. "We are calling on the Israeli government – you promised? Keep your promise! We are waiting and calling on everyone who wants to help – to come to Evyatar! The land is very, very good!"

The evacuation of Evyatar and other West Bank settler outposts

It is as of yet unclear if the reestablished outpost will be evacuated. If it is, it will be the fourth evacuation of an outpost in the past month. Nine buildings in the Givat Ronen outpost, located near Nablus, are also under threat of demolition this week.

The settlers who established Evyatar originally evacuated the outpost in July 2021 as part of a compromise with the Israeli government under which then prime minister Naftali Bennett agreed to advance the legalization of the outpost. Since then, there has not been much progress concerning the arrangements of the deal.

Under the deal, the structures placed at the site at the time remained there and an army base was set up at the site. The Civil Administration conducted a survey of the land in the months after the deal was signed to establish which parts of land could be declared as state lands on which Evyatar could be established and found that about 60 dunams of the area could be declared as state lands, according to Ynet.

According to the arrangement, the settlers were meant to be allowed to establish a yeshiva at the site once the land was declared as state land and the government would move to legalize the outpost. Neither part of the deal came to fruition.



Tags Outposts Settlements Settlers West Bank Itamar Ben-Gvir Evyatar hilltop Huwara
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by