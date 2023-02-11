The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Ben-Gvir is a growing political and security liability for Netanyahu - analysis

The national security minister's call for "Defensive Shield 2" shows his inexperience.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: FEBRUARY 11, 2023 20:31
Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits Gedera after the horrific rape of a woman, on February 3, 2023. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits Gedera after the horrific rape of a woman, on February 3, 2023.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's lack of experience in running a government ministry and in security matters was on full display on Thursday and Friday, making him an increasingly political liability for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The embarrassing chain of events began on Thursday evening, when a few hundred protestors breached a police barrier, burned a tire and blocked streets in Jerusalem. Before the events had ended, Ben-Gvir put out a statement that he was summoning OC Israel Police Jerusalem District, Doron Turgeman, for a "clarification" over his "lack of enforcement against" the protestors, who he called "anarchists".

Police commissioner Yaakov (Kobi) Shabtai responded with a statement of his own, praising Turgeman for his conduct during the protest, and adding that it was "unfortunate that the clarification was being done publicly while the police forces are still operating on the ground, and not via a professional operational debrief that occurs at the end of every such event."

Ben-Gvir responded on Friday morning by leaking to the press that he was forming a three-person advisory team "to assist the police commissioner," who had "lost control over the situation."

The public spat worsened a few hours later. Ben-Gvir and Shabtai were caught on camera in a heated argument at the scene of the terror ramming attack at the Ramot Junction. The national security minister later wrote on Twitter that his response would be to legislate a death penalty for terrorists, to put roadblocks around the terrorist's east Jerusalem neighborhood and check every car. Sometime later, he then said that he had ordered the police to prepare on Sunday for an "Operation Defensive Shield 2" in east Jerusalem.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai. (credit: LIAM FORBERG) National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai. (credit: LIAM FORBERG)

This drew ridicule. Operation Defensive Shield was a large-scale military operation that was planned for months. The gaffe exposed Ben-Gvir's lack of knowledge of basic decision-making on matters of security, as well as his lack of familiarity with basic timelines for preparing for large-scale security ops.

A "senior government figure" drily said that "these decisions are not made at bus stops following a terror attack." Opposition leader Yair Lapid called Ben-Gvir the "minister of TikTok and pita bread" and that "if it wasn't dangerous it would be ridiculous. Just like him." Retired senior police officials and many others also ridiculed the statement throughout the weekend.

What can we learn from all this?

Mainly, Ben-Gvir has a lot to learn both as a leader and manager, and as the person responsible for Israel's internal security. He would be wise to stop displaying his inexperience publicly.

On Netanyahu's part, Ben-Gvir is becoming a growing liability – both politically and in terms of security, as rash decisions made by the national security minister lead to a deterioration in the security situation.

However, Netanyahu depends on Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party's six Knesset seats, as without them, he loses his majority in the Knesset. He therefore will need to play a balancing act in which he distances himself enough from Ben-Gvir in order not to be seen as a close ally, but does not push Ben-Gvir too far away so that he does not lose his party.

In any case, the future of the government may not be totally in Netanyahu's hands. Ben-Gvir is a loose cannon who does not care very much for political discipline or avoiding controversy.  A growing assessment both within the Likud and amongst political commentators is that Ben-Gvir at some point will jump ship in order to head into an election campaign from the opposition and avoid some of the backlashes, assuming that the government will not win the war against Palestinian terror in the near future.

The incidents since Thursday may suggest that Ben-Gvir will leave the coalition sooner than expected in order not to lose his base due to the failure to stop terror, and in order not to lose his reputation. 



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu israeli politics coalition Itamar Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
2

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
3

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
4

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
5

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by