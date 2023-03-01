A protest in pictures: Israel's national 'day of disruption'

As people crowd into the streets to protest against the judicial reform bill, the century-old adage "a picture is worth a thousand words" certainly rings true.

Take a look at just a few of the photos from the protests sweeping the country on Wednesday's national day of disruption.

Juxtapositions in Tel Aviv

Even as the streets fill with demonstrators holding megaphones and waving Israeli flags, others continue to go about their day as normal.

In Tel Aviv, buses try to make it to their destinations on time and street vendors tempt protest-goers with fresh bagels.

Buses attempt to drive through the street as protesters demonstrate against judicial reform in Tel Aviv, March 1, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

A street vendor sells bagels amid a crowd of protesters demonstrating against judicial reform in Tel Aviv, March 1, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Making bold statements

Images of women dressed in the costumes from the Handmaid's Tale traveling to protest spots by train made waves on Wednesday morning, as they appeared unfazed by any confused stares they may have received

A group of women dressed in costumes from the Handsmaid's Tale exit the train station as they head for the judicial reform protests, March 1, 2023. (credit: OREN CARMEL)

Israelis dressed as characters from The Handmaid's Tale television show arrive to a protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul, at Yitzhak Navon train station in Jerusalem on March 1, 2023. (credit: FLASH90)

Once on the streets, protesters flowed through the roads, marching on highways and blocking traffic. Ariel shots of the protests capture the dozens of blue and white flags waving in the sun-filled streets.

Anti-judicial reform protestors demonstrate at the junction of Rokach Boulevard and Ibn Gabirol in Tel Aviv, March 1, 2023 (credit: BLACK FLAGS MOVEMENT)

Anti-judicial reform protestors demonstrate outside of the Eretz Israel Museum in Tel Aviv, March 1, 2023 (credit: Gilad First)

At a closer distance, the signs and attire of the protesters come into view. From people waving pride flags to others representing the hi-tech sector, the scene was bright and colorful. Some people even brought their pets.

A hi-tech industry demonstration takes place amid anti-judicial reform protests at Sarona Market, Tel Aviv, March 1, 2023 (credit: Roni Levinson)

Israelis protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, March 1, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)