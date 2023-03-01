The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Sara Netanyahu evacuated from hair salon surrounded by protesters

Security forces rescued Sara from the salon, where she had been prevented from leaving.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 1, 2023 23:33
Sara Netanyahu (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Sara Netanyahu
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

After three hours, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, was evacuated from a hair salon in Tel Aviv, according to Hebrew media.

Security forces rescued Netanyahu from the salon where hundreds of thousands of protesters stood blocking the exit, preventing her from leaving.

Security forces acted as if she was still inside as they evacuated her to a vehicle and drove away from the scene. The forces didn't leave until notified the vehicle managed to get away.

Gantz to protesters: "Let the Prime Minister's wife go home"

National Unity Party head Benny Gantz called on the protesters in front of the salon to allow Netanyahu to go home.

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on a Channel 13 interview on Friday MArch 8 2019 (credit: screenshot)Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on a Channel 13 interview on Friday MArch 8 2019 (credit: screenshot)

"I call on the protesters in Madinah Square - let the Prime Minister's wife return to her home and you continue to wave the flags and voice our righteous cry," he wrote on Twitter. "We will continue to act together, in a variety of legal ways, to stop the coup d'état."



