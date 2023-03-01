Sara Netanyahu evacuated from hair salon surrounded by protesters

After three hours, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, was evacuated from a hair salon in Tel Aviv, according to Hebrew media.

Security forces rescued Netanyahu from the salon where hundreds of thousands of protesters stood blocking the exit, preventing her from leaving.

Security forces acted as if she was still inside as they evacuated her to a vehicle and drove away from the scene. The forces didn't leave until notified the vehicle managed to get away.

Gantz to protesters: "Let the Prime Minister's wife go home"

National Unity Party head Benny Gantz called on the protesters in front of the salon to allow Netanyahu to go home.

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on a Channel 13 interview on Friday MArch 8 2019 (credit: screenshot)

"I call on the protesters in Madinah Square - let the Prime Minister's wife return to her home and you continue to wave the flags and voice our righteous cry," he wrote on Twitter. "We will continue to act together, in a variety of legal ways, to stop the coup d'état."