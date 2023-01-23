The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahus testify at defamation lawsuit on alleged secret marital deal

Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara testified in a defamation lawsuit about an alleged agreement that detailed marital obligations.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 23, 2023 11:04
PM Benjamin Netanyahu entering the courtroom before testifying in a defamation lawsuit, January 23, 2023. (photo credit: REUVEN KASTRO)
PM Benjamin Netanyahu entering the courtroom before testifying in a defamation lawsuit, January 23, 2023.
(photo credit: REUVEN KASTRO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara testified in a defamation lawsuit on Monday morning about an alleged secret agreement that detailed marital obligations between the two, which was filed by the PM's cousin and ex-lawyer against a former Export Institute Chairman that claimed to have seen the document.

According to the document that ex-export official David Artzi claimed to have seen, Netanyahu was allegedly contracted by his wife not to travel overnight without her and to involve her in senior government appointments, under legal pain of the transfer of their joint property to her. The senior appointments allegedly would include Mossad, Shin Bet and IDF heads, according to Ynet.

The alleged document

"This agreement did not exist and was not created," said Sara Netanyahu. "It's not nice to say that there is an agreement between spouses. There was no agreement and no lawyer will see an agreement."

Sara also dismissed claims that she had thrown the prime minister from his motorcade, calling it "delusional." She asserted that his security team would have prevented such an action, "if I threw him out of the motorcade they would shoot me."

Artzi claimed that he had seen the document when David Shimron allegedly showed off his legal skills demonstrated in the document. Shimron was allegedly seeking Artzi's aid with employment, Ynet reported.

Sara Netanyahu entering the courtroom before testifying in a defamation lawsuit, January 23, 2023. (credit: REUVEN KASTRO)Sara Netanyahu entering the courtroom before testifying in a defamation lawsuit, January 23, 2023. (credit: REUVEN KASTRO)


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu court Sara Netanyahu Trial
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
3

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by