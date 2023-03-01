The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Netanyahu compares judicial reform protests to Huwara settler violence

The prime minister claimed that the protestors should learn from those who opposed the Disengagement Law in 2005.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 1, 2023 21:01

Updated: MARCH 1, 2023 22:39
Police attempt to push back protesters on Ayalon Highway during judicial reform protests, March 1, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Police attempt to push back protesters on Ayalon Highway during judicial reform protests, March 1, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

Violent Judicial overhaul protestors are akin to the settlers that attacked the West Bank Palestinian town of Huwara, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday night.

"Yesterday, in Huwara, in the face of the terrible murder of wonderful brothers, I told the criminals that we won't stand for a situation in which people do as they please, and I say to the criminals who crossed red lines in Tel Aviv that we won't tolerate a situation when people do as they please," he said. "We won't accept violence, police beating, blocking of roads. We cannot accept threats against public figures and their relatives. We will not accept lawbreakers and violence, not in Hawara, not in Tel Aviv, not anywhere."

Netanyahu was referencing Sunday night when Jewish vigilantes burned dozens of homes and vehicles in an attack on Huwara during which one Palestinian man was killed. The violence was settler vengeance for the terror attack in which brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv were murdered.

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) said that "Huwara was a pogrom carried out by terrorists" yet Netanyahu compared it to a protest movement that involves IDF officers, doctors and students who "took to the streets today." Lapid said that those protesters "are the best people in Israel. It was a horrible, quarrelsome statement from a weak and dangerous man."

"Netanyahu, take off your sandals before you compare patriots fighting for democracy with anarchists burning houses in Huwara," said Labor Leader Merav Michaeli. "After two months in office, the State of Israel is falling to pieces and all because you are focused only on your plan to evade justice. It's all in vain. Democracy will win. And it will beat you, too."

View of cars burned by Jewish settlers during riots last night in Huwara, in the West Bank, near Nablus, February 27, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)View of cars burned by Jewish settlers during riots last night in Huwara, in the West Bank, near Nablus, February 27, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

Netanyahu, who refused to offer a halt to the judicial reform legislation procedure as a means to calm the protest down, said that "a sovereign state cannot tolerate anarchy. In a democracy, there are clear rules as to how to hold a discussion and there are red lines one must not cross. This line is a complete ban on violence and anarchy."

Netanyahu: disengagement protestors an example of correct protesting

He also compared Wednesday's protests to the 2005 Gaza disengagement protests by right-wing and settler activists, saying that the 2005 protests were an example of "how to act as part of a protest."

"A significant portion of the public vehemently fought against the government policy to strip thousands of Israelis from their home - that protest did not cross any red lines, we did not see then the things we are seeing today," Netanyahu said. 

The prime minister further claimed that opposition heads, "myself included," did not call to refuse military orders and "lead the country to anarchy." Netanyahu, who was in fact Ariel Sharon's finance minister at the time of the disengagement, voted for the plan in every Knesset vote and then resigned from the Likud-led government the eve of the implementation.

Netanyahu's claim that protestors demonstrating against the disengagement didn't call for the military to refuse orders is also inaccurate as a common slogan that was called out at the protests at the time was "police officer, soldier, refuse orders."



