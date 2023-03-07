The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Christian-Jewish fellowship donated 1 million NIS shelters to Tiberius

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) doubled the number of bomb shelters in Tiberius in their latest donation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 7, 2023 02:29
Israelis get ready to leave a public bomb shelter and go back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Israelis get ready to leave a public bomb shelter and go back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) have placed nine new bomb shelters around Tiberias, doubling the previous amount.

Strengthening the protection of Israel and her people during emergencies is one of the main missions of the Fellowship,” said Yael Eckstein, President of IFCJ. “We are honored to contribute to the protection of Israel and her citizens and to assist security forces in creating an effective response for people in public spaces during an emergency situation. These shelters not only provide this protection but also represent the decades of support and love of our hundreds of thousands of donors around the world in making this happen.”

The organization took advice from the IDF Home Front Command on the placement of the shelters based on geographic and residential requirements.

Our goal is to assist in reducing the gaps in protection all across the country,” said Safwan Marich, Director of the Safety and Emergency Response Division of IFCJ. “These new shelters were all placed in a calculated manner in coordination with Home Front Command, with the aim of providing a safe response to any future event, with the hope of course that it will not be necessary.”

The project, which cost over a million shekels, was thought to be a desperately needed investment into northern Israel’s security. Governmental agencies have, previously, prioritised shelters in the South of Israel close to the Gaza border. 

IFCJ president Yael Eckstein (credit: AVISHAG SHAAR YASHUV/IFCJ) IFCJ president Yael Eckstein (credit: AVISHAG SHAAR YASHUV/IFCJ)

Thank you to the IFCJ for their contribution to improving the security of the residents of our city and visitors,” said Boaz Yosef, Mayor of the city of Tiberias. “The deployment of these shelters around the city will increase the sense of security for all of us, giving us a wider range of protection during emergency situations. Tiberias is a city which hosts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year and it’s important for our public spaces to have the necessary response available to all during an emergency.”

IFCJ

IFCJ describe themselves as “The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews is the largest and most effective ministry providing Christians with opportunities to fulfill biblical prophecy by supporting Israel and the Jewish people with lifesaving aid.”

The 40-year-old organization provides essential resources to Israel. IFCJ is thought to be Israel’s largest social assistance and is credited for helping populations in distress, supporting people through poverty, supporting the absorption of new immigrants and strengthening Israel’s defense. 

IFCJ has gifted over 400 shelters to Israel. The donation is valued over $5 million. 

In addition to adding shelters, the organization has spent $16 million renovating and upgrading existing shelters.

The organization has also gifted the state of Israel with four armored vehicles for cities bordering Gaza, hundreds of first-response kits for front-line communities, an emergency mobile command center in Ashkelon and numerous medical devices for hospitals across Israel.



