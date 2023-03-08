The IDF paratrooper who shot down the Palestinian terrorist responsible for the City of David terror shooting in January returned to his brigade for the first time on Wednesday since being hospitalized after the attack.

Nadav, of the Israeli military's 202nd Paratrooper Brigade, returned on an emotional occasion as his fellow troops had just finished a march to the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

The IDF officer and his father were injured by 13-year-old terrorist Mahmud Aliyat as they were walking home from Shabbat services on Saturday morning near the City of David archaeological site in Jerusalem.

Nadav, who was off-duty, opened fire at the terrorist and seriously injured him.

Nadav suffered serious wounds while his father, 47, was reported in moderate condition.

IDF officer Nadav returns to the 202nd Paratrooper Brigade following injuries sustained in the City of David terror attack (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT))

Some six weeks after the incident, Nadav was filmed as he was accompanied by friends and family to reunite with his brigade at the Western Wall.

City of David attack aftermath

Following the incident, police raided the home of the youth in Silwan and arrested his family members, including his mother and father.

The police suspected that the child stole the handgun he had used from a family member without them knowing about it.