TikTok star Maya Dagan joins L’Oréal team

Popular content creator Maya Dagan has joined L’Oréal Israel's team of sustainability influencers to promote the preservation of the planet.

The move is part of L’Oréal’s sustainability strategy – L'Oréal for the Future.

Dagan, 26, is one of the leading and popular content producers and influencers in Israel with 241.8 thousand followers on TikTok and 56.8 thousand followers on Instagram. Dagan, from Givatayim, broke into the industry through TikTok in 2020.

Maya Dagan (Credit: PR)

Dagan is considered one of the most prominent figures to emerge on TikTok, and she is one of the most well-known women among the younger generation. She hasn’t touched on the subject of sustainability in her posts so far, but Dagan accepted the challenge to raise the awareness for the younger generation to protect the planet and the environment.

At the head of L’Oréal’s sustainability team for the second year is content creator, model and entrepreneur Liran Kohener, 34, who promotes values of sustainability, environmental protection, health and a balanced diet. In the past year, Kohener has been sharing the personal journey she’s had as the head of the sustainability team on her Instagram page, which appeals to a devout audience of about 350,000 followers.

According to Daniela Prusky-Sion, vice president of corporate communications and sustainability at L'Oréal Israel: "L'Oréal Israel has set itself ambitious goals in the area of environmental protection for the coming years, including raising consumer awareness of the issues of preserving the planet and conscious and green consumerism. The establishment of the team of influencers led by Liran Kohener and the entry of Maya Dagan into the team is part of a wide-ranging action plan that includes actions to improve L’Oréal’s environmental performance such as more ecological packaging, components based on green sciences, green technologies and the promotion of social-environmental agendas through our brands. We chose Maya Dagan because she is a values-oriented person who knows how to communicate to her followers at eye level, and the content she creates is in line with L’Oréal’s values regarding environmental and social awareness."

Dagan said: "I'm really excited to take part in such a stunning project! I admit, I'm not perfect in my environmental behavior and I have a lot of places where I need to learn and improve and here is an opportunity to do it together.'