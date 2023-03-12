The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Senior Israeli rabbi praises Jewish terrorist for 'stopping great danger'

Rabbi Meir Mazuz, known for his controversial views, claimed Jewish Israeli terrorist Baruch Goldstein "prevented a very great danger" by killing 29 Palestinians in Hebron.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 12, 2023 19:50
Rabbi Meir Mazuz speaks at the campaign opening event of "Yachad Political party" in Bnei Brak, March 12, 2019. (photo credit: AHARON KROHN/FLASH90)
Rabbi Meir Mazuz speaks at the campaign opening event of "Yachad Political party" in Bnei Brak, March 12, 2019.
(photo credit: AHARON KROHN/FLASH90)

Rabbi Meir Mazuz, a senior Israeli Sephardi haredi rabbinic authority figure and a spiritual leader of the Shas Party, described Jewish Israeli terrorist Baruch Goldstein as someone who "prevented a very great danger" by massacring 29 Palestinian worshipers in Hebron's Cave of the Patriarchs in 1994, Walla reported Sunday.

During his Shabbat lecture, Mazuz said that the Palestinian worshipers "hid axes, guns, knives under the prayer rugs... [but] thanks to this Jew, the danger was avoided."

The lecture in question was given before the holiday of Purim, a day when Goldstein's supporters commemorate his actions.

Mazuz noted that at the time, then-prime minister Yitzhak Rabin criticized Goldstein's actions. "Rabin called him a 'dirty Jew.' When they [Palestinian terrorists] kill so many of us, they stay clean.... but a Jew is dirty. Why?"

Rabbi Mazuz isn't alone in supporting Goldstein's actions, with a recent survey from Breaking the Silence indicating that 10% of all Israeli Jews view Goldstein as a hero.

An ultra-orthodox Jew, in 1995, kisses the tombstone of Baruch Goldstein, the Israeli settler who in 1994 shot and killed 29 Palestinians as they prayed in a mosque in Hebron (credit: REUTERS) An ultra-orthodox Jew, in 1995, kisses the tombstone of Baruch Goldstein, the Israeli settler who in 1994 shot and killed 29 Palestinians as they prayed in a mosque in Hebron (credit: REUTERS)

Rabbi Meir Mazuz's previous controversial statements

Mazus is a very influential figure in the Sephardi haredi world, heading the Kisse Rahamim yeshiva, and is considered by many to be the spiritual leader of all Tunisian Jewry. 

He is known to have far more extreme right-wing views compared to the mainstream haredi world and has been visited by right-wing political figures like Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for blessings and advice, Walla reported.

This isn't the first controversial statement the 78-year-old Mazuz has said.

Back in 2021, he claimed most Russian Jews are "heretics," specifically sitting Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, who isn't Russian but Moldovan. He also accused Reform Jews of trying to "destroy Judaism."

In 2020, Mazuz blamed the LGBTQ+ community for the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"This pride parade is a parade against nature, and anyone who does something against nature, the one who created nature takes revenge on him. When you do things against nature, you place your hand in the fire and pray that the fire doesn't burn you? It burns you! Here they are doing [something] against nature in impertinence: the pride parade. What are you proud of?"

Rabbi Meir Mazuz

"We are strict about the words of the Torah by washing hands and the rest of the commandments," Mazuz said at the time. "This pride parade is a parade against nature, and anyone who does something against nature, the one who created nature takes revenge on him. When you do things against nature, you place your hand in the fire and pray that the fire doesn't burn you? It burns you! Here they are doing [something] against nature in impertinence: the pride parade. What are you proud of?"



Tags Hebron Palestinians Shas Terrorism rabbi hebron massacre Israeli Palestinian Conflict Terror Attack jewish terror Baruch Goldstein
